Staggering statistic about Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen's F1 title battle revealed

Lewis Hamilton’s title battle with Max Verstappen has led to some intriguing statistics, according to an analysis by Racing News 365. The two have set some fascinating records this season in qualifiers and races.

The total distance Hamilton and Verstappen have raced each other in 17 of the 19 races this season is 4875.541 km. That's just short of the distance from London to the centre of Kazakhstan.

The Briton and the Dutchman are only eight points apart in the title race, with Verstappen leading Hamilton. So far, the championship lead has changed five times this season, with the last one being in Turkey. After that, Verstappen has led Lewis Hamilton.

While Lewis Hamilton has had the edge over his title rival in qualifying, the Dutchman has outperformed Hamilton in races.

Lewis Hamilton sharper on Saturdays overall, while Max Verstappen has Sundays covered

In qualifying, Lewis Hamilton has been quicker in ten of the 18 qualifying sessions so far, barring Brazil, where he was disqualified. Verstappen, meanwhile, has claimed eight pole positions this season. Hamilton has had a 0.302-second edge over his rival in 91.330 km of running in 2021.

In terms of racing performances this season, Verstappen leads Hamilton, winning ten races to the Briton's seven.

If Verstappen wins the Championship, he will be the third different champion in the V6 turbo hybrid era, which started in 2014. He will also be the first Non-Mercedes world champion in eight years. The only other champions in the V6 era of the sport have been Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton.

With two races to go in the 2021 F1 season, numerous statistics have favoured each player. Now there are only 106 laps left before one of F1’s most exciting seasons will determine the 2021 world champion.

