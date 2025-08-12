Start Your Engines! All the Must-Have LEGO® x F1® Sets for High-Speed Family Fun at Home

The LEGO® Group and Formula 1® have teamed up to bring your favourite Formula 1® cars straight to your living room. The collaboration, announced last year, fuels passion across generations, giving adults a dose of nostalgia and kids a chance to dive into racing glory. It’s where families connect over brick-built cars and shared F1® dreams.

Here are some of the sets that put you in the driver’s seat—no pit stop needed:

1 . Fast, Fierce, and Fun to Build: Zoom into action with scaled-down F1® cars like the Ferrari SF-24, BWT Alpine A524 and McLaren MCL38, because every fan deserves a mini champion to cheer for! Whether you bleed Scuderia red or cheer for McLaren’s papaya power, these sleek builds (complete with driver minifigures!) let you bring the race-day excitement to your display shelf.

Zoom into action with scaled-down F1® cars

2. Mastering the Mechanics: For engineering-minded fans, the 1:8 scale Ferrari SF-24 replica delivers next-level detail with functional suspension, steering, and V6 engine mechanics. This 1300+ piece challenge celebrates F1® innovation brick by brick—a true showstopper for all LEGO® brickheads.

3. From Pit Stop to Podium: Recreate race weekend drama with the F1® Pit Stop set (featuring a Ferrari and crew) or the massive Truck carrying RB20 and AMR24 cars. These interactive builds let kids (and adults!) roleplay high-pressure pit stops and transporter action.

LEGO® CITY F1® Truck with RB20 and AMR24 Cars

4. Legends of the Track: Time-travel through F1® history with legendary cars like Senna’s McLaren MP4/4, complete with driver minifigures. These awe-inspiring replicas blend nostalgia with stunning details, from vintage liveries to removable engine covers.

5. Tiny Racers, Big Imaginations: With the F1® Team Race Cars & Drivers set, toddlers aged 2+ can explore the world of racing through colourful cars, friendly driver figures, and a podium, encouraging hands-on creativity and storytelling.

Why These Sets Are a Win for Families

The LEGO® Group and F1® have crafted sets that cater to all ages, from kids who love imaginative play to adults who appreciate technical builds. Each set seamlessly blends authenticity with creativity, allowing fans to connect with the sport in a whole new way.

Why these LEGO® Sets are a win for families?

Bonus: Experience the Thrill (in Person)!

Racing gets real at the LEGO® x F1® Experience — coming to Phoenix Mall, Pune (Aug 8–17) and Orion Mall, Bangalore (Sept 5–14). Gear up for hands-on builds and high-octane fun!

Hurry—slots are limited! Book your tickets now on BookMyShow.

(This article is in a paid partnership with LEGO®)

About the author Gunaditya Tripathi Gunaditya is one of Sportskeeda’s more experienced F1 and NASCAR journalists, having authored over 2,500 posts that have garnered over 4 million reads. He has been in this field for over four years and has pursued a degree in journalism.



When it comes to reporting, he is extremely meticulous with his research and tries his best to analyze every topic in its entirety before filing his story. Gunaditya does so by closely following veterans in the motorsports journalism arena and attempts to understand perspectives without personal bias to ensure his stories are accurate and reliable.



He is an old-schooler with respect to F1 as his favorite driver is Michael Schumacher due to the legendary driver’s adrenaline-fueled racing style, aggressive approach, and the resilience he showed early in his career. Understandably, his favorite constructor is Ferrari.



Apart from F1, Gunaditya's interest lies in football, and he is a keen fan of FC Barcelona and Argentina, and is also immensely interested in art and films. One can say he wears many hats, as he is also a musician. Know More