“Stats will only ever tell you so much”: Will Buxton fires back at a fan’s ‘not F1 material’ jibe at IndyCar star Colton Herta

The IndyCar presenter, Will Buxton, came to Andretti Global driver, Colton Herta's defence after a fan's jibe at him not being F1 material. Buxton took to his X account to defend the American.

Colton Herta is the American driver that has been linked to the Cadillac seat since their bid to enter in F1 in 2026. However, prior to TWG Motorsports taking over, this project was taken up by Michael Andretti in order to build an American team with an American driver. This has all been changed since TWG Motorsports' Dan Towriss became the owner of a majority of Andretti Global. However, talks about it have been going on throughout the IndyCar paddock and beyond it.

Some fans pitched in their thoughts about Herta moving to F1 on X. One specific comment caught Will Buxton's eye which said Herta was not F1 material. To which Buxton replied:

"Lando Norris 125 starts, 0 championships (best result 2nd), 4 wins, 12 fastest laps, 9 poles, 26 podiums. 2025 title favourite? You bet. Stats will only ever tell you so much. And ask Lando how highly he rates Colton. (Clue… very.)"

As of now Colton Herta doesn't hold a super license that is needed to race in F1. But if he manages to finish a minimum of P4 during the 2025 season he could have a shot at applying for the super license. When asked about his move to F1, Herta mentioned (via AP news):

“I’d be leaving a great group of people I really like working with, so it’s not a sure thing for me. It’s not an easy decision, just to be like, ‘Alright, see you guys later.’ I’d be giving up an opportunity of maybe never working with these people again.”

Herta has previously tested a Formula one car with McLaren at Partimao during the 2023 season.

Colton Herta placed ahead of other drivers for Cadillac seat by Will Buxton

The former F1 present Will Buxton put Andretti Global's Colton Herta ahead of Drivers like Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez for the Cadillac seat in F1. Cadillac was recently confirmed as the 11th team joining the grid.

Buxton wrote a response to a tweet put out by Motor Sport Magazine's account on X. The tweet spoke about how Herta is the favoured American for the seat. Towards the end of the tweet a question was asked if drivers with experience such as Valtteri Bottas or Sergio Perez would be better fit.

Buxton responded to the tweet and said:

“I think it's really easy to forget how young Colton Herta is. He's been talked about in F1 for years, been a big player in Indycar for years, has been racing at the top table in the US for 8 seasons... and he's still only 24! Are 35-year-olds a better bet? Or just a safer bet?”

For now Herta seems to be focused on the IndyCar season ahead but he hasn't ruled out F1 as yet.

