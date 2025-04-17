Stefano Domenicali delivers his verdict on future of F1 calendar

Stefano Domenicali, Chief Executive Officer of the Formula 1 group, shared his verdict on F1's calendar in the future and stated that the sport was unlikely to add more races in the upcoming years. Although some races could be added to the calendar, they would replace some of the existing ones.

F1 has 24 races per calendar year, and it has grown significantly over the last few years. From 10-12 races a year, to 18-20 races, F1 has hovered around 24 in the last couple of years, and going by Domenicali's statement, the number is unlikely to increase.

Speaking about this, the F1 CEO shared the verdict in a recent interview with Motorsports.com. He said:

“I confirm, they will remain 24 at most”.

In the 2025 season, F1 has three races in the United States (Miami, Texas and Las Vegas), two races in Italy (Emilia Romagna and Monza), and one race each in Australia, China, Japan, Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Monaco, Spain, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Austria, United Kingdom, Belgium, Netherlands, and Singapore.

There are talks and rumors that multiple races, such as one in South Africa, one in Malaysia, and one in Thailand, might be added to the calendar. In that case, F1 might swap or replace old and existing ones from the calendar.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali shared his take on the F1 African GP

Rumors have been going around the paddock for years that a race in South Africa might be on the cards in the near future. However, the GP at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit is still out of the question as per F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

Ayrton Senna of Brazil drives the #8 Marlboro McLaren McLaren MP4/8 Ford HBE7 V8 during the Yellow Pages South African Grand Prix on 14 March 1993 at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Kyalami, South Africa - Source: Getty

Here's what he said about it in the same interview:

"Before taking a step in that direction we need to have guarantees on three aspects," Stefano Domenicali said. "The first concerns investments, they must be useful to the community not only for the presence of Formula 1, but for the general economy of the country that hosts us.

"The second concerns infrastructure, we don’t just need a circuit but also everything that revolves around it, hotels, roads, airports. The third aspect concerns the economic substrate that can support the event in the medium and long term. We are not on standby, we are still working to verify what is missing to be able to say, okay, let’s go. But we are not in that situation yet”.

Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit is in Gauteng, just North of the famous South African city Johannesburg. It has a rich history in motor racing and has hosted the South African GP 21 times from 1967 to 1993.

