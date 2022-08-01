"Still the best driver on the grid; He should have won"- Fans celebrate after Lewis Hamilton bags second consecutive P2 at 2022 F1 Hungarian GP

Lewis Hamilton's P2 Finish at the 2022 F1 Hungarian GP was a welcome surprise for fans.

The Mercedes driver was compromised in qualifying when a DRS issue meant he could not put together a competitive time in Q3. Hamilton then started the race in P7 and made his way through the field to finish P2 for the second consecutive race.

Lewis Hamilton @LewisHamilton That's P2 and back to back double podiums for @MercedesAMGF1 !! We're going into the summer break much stronger than we were at the start of the season. We are moving FORWARD and that win is getting CLOSER! Thank you to all the fans, hope you enjoyed that one

Watching the kind of progress Lewis Hamilton made in the race, fans were ecstatic as they celebrated a 5th consecutive podium for the Mercedes driver. Here are some of the reactions from Twitter when the Briton scored the Hungaroring podium:

"Still the best driver on the grid by miles"

"Congrats, I even tweeted Lewis is the GOAT after that."

"Greatest driver to ever sit in the cockpit"

"Very well deserved, few more laps and Lewis would have won"

"THATS MY GOATTTT"

"What a bottle job from the team, always letting Hamilton down on strategy. He should’ve won. Pathetic."

Luviega @LuviegaCinema @MercedesAMGF1 @LewisHamilton @PET_Motorsports @amgmotorsport What a bottle job from the team, always letting Hamilton down on strategy. He should've won. Pathetic.

"It wasn’t Max was behind Hamilton and couldn’t overtake him, but he got the undercut. The hard tyres were dreadful so he had to go to medium again, but then to pit him so late instead of undercutting Sainz, he lost so much time that he would’ve easily won."

Luviega @LuviegaCinema @Cayde627620272 @MercedesAMGF1 @LewisHamilton @PET_Motorsports @amgmotorsport It wasn't Max was behind Hamilton and couldn't overtake him, but he got the undercut. The hard tyres were dreadful so he had to go to medium again, but then to pit him so late instead of undercutting Sainz, he lost so much time that he would've easily won.

"Perez is the benchmark for rbr with the non flexi floor maybe a few 10ths quicker if max driving looking forward to 9x 1 2 finishes by merc for the 9 races left"

Iegshaan Dyson @DysonIegshaan @karranoconnor @MercedesAMGF1 @LewisHamilton @PET_Motorsports @amgmotorsport Perez is the benchmark for rbr with the non flexi floor maybe a few 10ths quicker if max driving looking forward to 9x 1 2 finishes by merc for the 9 races left

"The drive of a champion today, shame the drs issue yesterday stopped the chance of a win, we go again after summer"

Charlie @ThfcChaz @MercedesAMGF1 @IsabelCHall1 @LewisHamilton @PET_Motorsports @amgmotorsport The drive of a champion today, shame the drs issue yesterday stopped the chance of a win, we go again after summer

I felt more comfortable with the balance of the car as the race went on: Lewis Hamilton

Looking back, Lewis Hamilton admitted he was struggling a bit at the start of the race. As the event went on, however, he got more and more comfortable with the balance of the car.

Speaking to the media after the race, he said:

"I was struggling at the beginning of the race and wasn't sure whether I'd be able to catch up so I'm happy I was able to recover from P7. I had a good start, which was crucial and, bit by bit, I felt more comfortable with the balance of the car."

"The cooler temperatures in qualifying and the race seemed to work well for us. We made a massive step from Friday and I'm very grateful for it. If the DRS had been working yesterday, we could have been in the run for the win."

It will be interesting to see what kind of progress Mercedes can make in the upcoming races and whether it can possibly challenge for wins.

