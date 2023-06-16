"Still calling the shots at RB": Fans react to Helmut Marko disallowing Max Verstappen to take part in the Red Bull Formula Nurburgring

Red Bull taskmaster Helmut Marko has disallowed Max Verstappen to race at the Formula Nurburgring alongside former F1 drivers like Sebastian Vettel and Daniel Ricciardo.

In a media interaction ahead of the Canadian GP, Verstappen explained how he wanted to race there, but Helmut Marko was not allowing him to do so when he heard about it.

"I wanted to do it, but I was not allowed by Helmut. He knew that I would try and go to the limits. I would have loved to do it. "I didn't want to start unnecessary issues," he said. "I heard this thing was coming up, and Helmut was sitting at the table when it came up, and he said: 'No, no, no, you're not doing that!'" Verstappen said.

This particular comment sparked a lot of debate in the F1 community, as many flocked to Twitter and reacted to it.

Some were happy to see Helmut Marko take the decision to protect Max Verstappen from any unnecessary injuries from another racing series.

While others were slightly frustrated with the Red Bull advisor and discussed how he is restricting the two-time F1 champion from trying new things and doing what he wants,

Red Bull Formula Nurburgring will commence on September 9, and several other legendary racing drivers apart from Vettel and Ricciardo will also participate. It will include both two-wheel and four-wheel racing.

Red Bull's legendary designer lauds Max Verstappen's abilities

Adrian Newey, Red Bull's chief designer, recently praised Max Verstappen for driving faultlessly for most of his races. He is currently dominating the 2023 F1 season, partially with the help of the RB19, designed by Newey himself.

In an interview with Sky Sports Italia, Newey explained how the Dutchman used to make mistakes at the beginning of his career, but now he is well-rounded and smooth with his driving.

“I think he is. He's got tremendous car control and natural ability. He came in and maybe made some mistakes early on because he was pushing so hard, but now he's really smooth and drives absolutely to the limit of the car, but within that, he's very thoughtful," Newey said.

Verstappen News @verstappenews Q: Do you see Max as the perfect driver?



🗣️ Newey: "I think so. He has great control over his car and possesses a natural talent. When he joined us, he may have made a few mistakes because he pushed very hard. Now he drives smoothly and on the limit. He is also very attentive." Q: Do you see Max as the perfect driver?🗣️ Newey: "I think so. He has great control over his car and possesses a natural talent. When he joined us, he may have made a few mistakes because he pushed very hard. Now he drives smoothly and on the limit. He is also very attentive." https://t.co/b2xuzL4ABF

Although Verstappen's teammate, Sergio Perez, is nicknamed the 'tire whisperer', it is safe to say the reigning world champion himself is great at tire management.

“He has a very good feeling from the tyres, we have seen that in several races over the last two years. He really has a good feel for how to use the tyres. With the tyre behavior, that's such an important factor now,” Newey added.

Max Verstappen is currently leading the drivers' championship table with 170 points.

