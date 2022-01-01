"Lewis had done a great race" - Stoffel Vandoorne explains why F1 2021 result was "hard to take" for Lewis Hamilton 

Former F1 driver Stoffel Vandoorne claims the circumstances under which Lewis Hamilton lost out to Max Verstappen at the end of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix are the main reason the Briton found the news hard to digest. The former F1 driver analyzed the incident, taking into account the strange safety car restart by the FIA.

Max Verstappen narrowly clinched the title over rival Lewis Hamilton on the final lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last month. Despite having led from lap one, the Briton's luck ran out at the end of the race when a Nicholas Latifi crash provoked a safety car restart. Mismanagement by the FIA resulted in his historic loss, with Verstappen overtaking Hamilton on the last lap.

Former McLaren driver Vandoorne feels as though the circumstances under which the championship was decided were "not correct" and the rules were not followed by the FIA. He told Belgian broadcaster RTBFL:

“The way the crown decided is not correct. There are clear rules for the safety car procedure and they were not followed. Lewis had made an extra race and the team also got through. everything was perfect, and then there is this decision that changes the result of the race and therefore of the championship, it is very hard to take. And then in this last lap, it was clear that nothing was playing in Lewis Hamilton’s favor: he had old tires against Verstappen in new ones. Lewis Hamilton didn’t stand a chance, and in my opinion, it wasn’t really a race at the end.”

Hamilton was heard telling his team that the entire thing had been manipulated, but Vandoorne doesn't feel so. He feels as though the FIA did not stick to their own rules, causing chaos. Vandoorne said:

“I do not feel that the result has been manipulated, continues Stoffel. I just think that the race management didn’t want the Grand Prix to end under a safety car for the final decision of a championship like this, but there are rules to follow after a safety car. They let the retarded cars pass, but they should have done one more lap but they didn’t.”

Stoffel Vandoorne left F1 in 2018 and currently races for Mercedes-EQ in Formula E. The driver is, however, still listed as a reserve driver for the Mercedes reserve team.

David Coulthard praises Lewis Hamilton's champion spirit

Lewis Hamilton was visibly dejected after his final lap loss to Max Verstappen at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Former F1 driver-turned-pundit David Coulthard, however, praised the Briton and believes he will return this season to try and win a record-breaking eighth title. Coulthard said:

“Hamilton’s commitment is unquestionable. He showed why he was a seven-time world champion. He’s a phenomenon and he’s an incredible sportsperson. He’s already committed to another two years. He’s a team person, he’s committed to that team and he’ll be there next year trying to win his eighth world title.”

While it has not been confirmed as of yet, Hamilton is likely to return with Mercedes for the 2022 season starring alongside George Russell.

