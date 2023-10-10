"Stop being barbaric": F1 pundit faces backlash for his comments about racing conditions at the 2023 Qatar GP

F1 pundit Martin Brundle's recent comments on the extreme weather conditions during the 2023 F1 Qatar GP were heavily criticized by many on social media platforms.

After the race around the Lusail Circuit, almost every driver was visibly exhausted, to the point where some of them were even taken to the medical center for a checkup. They even admitted that it was the most physical race they had ever been a part of in their career.

However, Brundle felt that the conditions made drivers look like heroes and did not believe that races should be canceled or rescheduled due to extreme weather conditions like the one in Lusail. He proceeded to give examples of Ayrton Senna in Brazil, Jackie Stewart in Nurburgring, and Niki Lauda's performances after his crash.

"It’s races like Qatar and very rainy days which make F1 drivers look the heroes and athletes they are. Absolutely don’t buy into the weak view we shouldn’t put them through this kind of challenge. Check out Senna in Brazil, Stewart at rainy Nurburgring, Lauda post crash, etc etc," the F1 pundit wrote on X.

As soon as the post went live, several fans criticized Brundle for his extreme views and discussed that drivers should not be put through such fatal pressures just for entertainment.

The fans mentioned how some drivers were even on the verge of being unconscious during the Qatar GP, which was a bit too far.

Here are some of the fan reactions to Martin Brundle's comments.

"FIA: 'While being elite athletes, they should not be expected to compete under conditions that could jeopardise their health or safety.' Stop being barbaric," oen fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"If one driver passed out from the heat....it would have been a different story, Martin...be sensible," another chimed in.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Esteban Ocon reveals horrific situation he was in at the 2023 F1 Qatar GP

Esteban Ocon was one of many drivers who felt the pressures of racing at the 2023 F1 Qatar GP, which was one of the most physically intense races on the calendar.

After the race, Ocon divulged how he threw up a little inside his helmet for both laps 15 and 16. However, he kept his head down and completed the race.

"I was throwing up by lap 15, 16, for two laps, I think. I was doing that and thinking, "S***, it's going to be a long one'. Get it under control just mentally, and just focus on what I've got to try and do," he told Sky Sports F1.

Expand Tweet

Ocon ended up in seventh place and scored six points. He currently sits in 12th place in the drivers' championship table, two points behind his Alpine teammate Pierre Gasly.