"Stroll still driving without mirrors..." - Fans react as Lance Stroll is penalized for battle with teammate Sebastian Vettel at 2022 F1 Brazilian GP Sprint

Lance Stroll was penalized for his aggressive defense against his teammate Sebastian Vettel at the 2022 F1 Brazilian GP. The Aston Martin driver pushed his teammate off the track onto the grass in an aggressive move that left both race stewards and fans unhappy with the Canadian's tactics.

Here are some of the reactions of the fans to Stroll's aggressive defense:

"Stroll still driving without mirrors..."

"Reminder that next year Alonso and Stroll are teammates"

"Stroll driving like he’s in a ranked lobby"

"Come on! Race ban for Stroll! You always have to leave space!"

Come on! Race ban for Stroll!

"Give Stroll a race ban, Kubica had better wheel to wheel and he's got one fucking arm"

"Stroll needs to be banned. He does this every single time, he hasn’t learnt even after almost killing another driver. Both of them had their drs open, it would’ve been an ugly ugly crash if not for Seb. How fucking hard is it to not be a danger to everyone on track?"

Lance Stroll admitted after the race that he might have overstepped the mark while trying to keep Vettel behind him. He said:

"I probably didn't leave him (Vettel) enough space so I'll have to look. We've been struggling all weekend!"

Sebastian Vettel reflects on 2022 F1 Brazilian GP Sprint and his incident with Lance Stroll

Sebastian Vettel was quite pragmatic when talking about today's Sprint race. He, however, did not lay the blame on Lance Stroll and said that while both the drivers were close, they did not make contact. He said:

"I don't think we made contact, but it was close. It was split seconds, but I went to the inside and the gap closed and it was tight. I went off the track and it was difficult to recover. I was stuck sitting on the plank and after we were able to work together and I was able to use the pace I had in the car. It's a fine line, and you are fighting for your spot. You have to defend. It's always trying to weigh (whether) are you losing more than you gain. Plus we are trying to work together. I think we have a realistic chance of fighting for points but we mustn't forget the Alpines coming back because they are just too fast. In race pace, we looked okay looking after the tyres.

Lance Stroll received a 10-second penalty for his antics in the race while trying to defend his position from his Aston Martin teammate.

