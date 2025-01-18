"Strongest team ever": Fans react to Red Bull's iconic Sebastian Vettel-Michael Schumacher throwback post

The Red Bull Racing team shared a series of images to their social media on Saturday that featured world champions Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel from their joint effort at the Race of Champions in 2010 that took place in Dusseldorf.

Schumacher and Vettel, on the same team representing Germany, were victorious at the competition that pits the top racers from different motorsports fields against each other. This was team Germany and the two F1 drivers' fourth consecutive win, which came in the same year as Vettel's first World Drivers' Championship win with Red Bull.

The Austrian team took to their Instagram to share the photos, adding the caption:

"When Seb teamed up with Michael Schumacher at the Race of Champions 🤝 #F1 #RedBullRacing ⏪ 2010"

Trending

Fans took to the comments sections to share their thoughts about the pictures showcasing the two legends:

"Strongest team ever" - @domagoj.kruha k wrote

Comment underneath RBR's post - Image via Instagram/@redbullracing comment section

Other comments also acknowledged the amount of success achieved by both drivers in F1, along with their skills, saying:

"11 world driver championships in a frame" - @ akarsh_assd added

"The goats 🐐" - @giuli.militell o commented

"HARDEST teamup ever" - @minister_of_chlorine shared

Other than their win together at the ROC, 2010 would be one of the last seasons that Vettel and Schumacher would race against each other in F1, given the seven-time world champion's retirement from the sport in 2012. Sebastian Vettel would stay with RBR for another four seasons till 2014, scoring another three drivers' championships for the team, while helping them secure four constructors' championships over the 2010 - 2014 seasons.

Red Bull finished their 2024 season as third in the constructors' championship, with their driver Max Verstappen winning his fourth consecutive drivers' championship, equalling Sebastian Vettel.

Red Bull share a glimpse of their drivers' training

Red Bull Racing shared a short reel on Instagram earlier today that featured their driver line-up for 2025 practicing their juggling skills. Juggling is one of the ways that F1 drivers train for the sport, and the reel showcased Max Verstappen and his new teammate Liam Lawson focusing on the activity.

They shared the video with their 12.7 million followers, adding the caption:

"F1 drivers need to have precision and focus…for juggling 🤹"

Liam Lawson joins Red Bull this year after his eleven starts over the last two seasons with their sister team, Racing Bulls (formerly known as Visa Cash App RB). In Lawson's eleven starts, he scored just six points and finished 20th and 21st over the last two years. He replaces departing driver Sergio Perez who has been with the Austrian team since 2021.

Defending champion Max Verstappen will race alongside his new teammate when the season starts with the first race in Melbourne, Australia in March.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback