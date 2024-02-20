The 2024 Formula 1 season hasn't even begun, but Red Bull team principal Christian Horner's campaign is already off to a rough start. Amidst the ongoing investigation about Horner, there are reports that he is now preparing to oversee operations at pre-season testing.

Christian Horner found himself in hot water when accusations of "inappropriate behavior" became public early in February. The investigation is yet to come to an end, but according to X (formerly Twitter) F1 account Fastest Pitstop, he will be present at the pre-season testing that is set to begin at the Bahrain International Circuit.

Fans were not impressed with the news that Christian Horner would be in pre-season testing. Fans as well as the F1 community want the investigation to be concluded as quickly as possible, so that an appropriate decision can be made regarding Horner's future.

While some fans think Horner is guilty and are accusing Red Bull of sweeping it under the carpet, others are putting forth the argument that people should not come to any conclusions before the investigation is over.

"Such an unserious organization," wrote one user.

"Disgusting," said another.

"I’m sure he wouldn’t be in the public eye with the team if he didn’t expect a positive outcome." wrote a third user.

Here are a few more reactions:

Christian Horner speaks up about ongoing investigation, denies all allegations

Christian Horner was accused by an employee of the organisation of controlling behaviour and inappropriate text messages. Horner has since then been part of an investigation, where he underwent an extensive interview on February 9th.

While Horner has been generally silent about the situation, he recently spoke out about the investigation, vehemently denying all allegations. Speaking via Sky Sports, Horner said that he would be in Bahrain.

"I can't comment on what that process consists," he said. "I'm confident obviously in the process and working with the process and deny absolutely any allegations being made. I just continue to obviously work within that process until it's concluded."

Horner further stated that he has been working as usual at the Red Bull factory, and also said that he has been overwhelmed by the support "within the business, of our partners and within the industry." Horner said he remains committed to his team throughout this time, and would continue to work on the 2024 Red Bull car.