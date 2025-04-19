"Sure flying to the moon could also be an option for him": Fans react to pundit claiming Max Verstappen could look at a sabbatical for 2026

F1 journalist Andrew Benson suggested that Max Verstappen could consider taking a sabbatical in the 2026 season to reassess his options for 2027. However, fans reacted strongly to the conjecture as they mocked him in the comment section.

Verstappen's future with Red Bull is reportedly up in flames as his team continues to go downhill in terms of performance. Speculations around the Dutchman's possible exit gained steam after his P6 finish in the 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix.

While the four-time world champion avoided addressing rumors around his future, some media houses are convinced that he will leave Red Bull by the end of the 2025 season.

Interestingly, F1 correspondent Andrew Benson has suggested a strange possibility. He stated that Verstappen could take a sabbatical in the 2026 season and reassess his options before committing to a new team in 2027.

However, fans were not convinced by the idea of Max Verstappen voluntarily sitting out for an entire F1 season.

"Sure, flying to the moon could also be an option for him," a fan shared a sarcastic comment.

"F1 needs Max more than Max needs F1," another fan opined.

"Never take a sabbatical, and whoever recommends such foolish advice is a fool themselves," a user said.

A fan, meanwhile, also claimed that Verstappen would never consider taking a sabbatical. He will either stay with Red Bull or join Aston Martin next year.

"No chance. He’ll either stay with Red Bull or take Uncle Lawrence’s big check," a user also commented.

"Do you not know, Max? He absolutely loves racing. He won't just take a year off," a fan claimed.

"A lot of British journalists are trying to put something on the table of rumors, as if they are competing to see who will give Max the best idea, just to make a move," a fan alleged.

Verstappen is contracted with Red Bull until the 2028 season after he signed an extravagant extension contract in 2022.

Aston Martin distances itself from Max Verstappen

A bombshell report that dropped earlier this week stated that Aston Martin had crafted a $300 million three-year deal for Max Verstappen. However, team principal, Andy Cowell, has come clean on the speculations and cleared the air.

Speaking to the media in Jeddah, Cowell said:

“We’re incredibly fortunate that we’ve got two incredibly experienced drivers signed for the next two years, and that means I can just focus on trying to help improve the business and the art of making a fast race car."

Earlier, a representative from Aston Martin also stated that the team was happy to continue with Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso for the 2026 season, as both drivers have contracts in place.

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen is focused on the 2025 season as he eyes his fifth world title.

