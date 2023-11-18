"Surely ‘sorry’ should have been first on the list?": David Croft left unimpressed by F1 Las Vegas GP's statement issued after a disastrous first day

F1 commentator David Croft recently gave his opinion on F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali and Las Vegas GP CEO Renee Wilm's statements about the debacle of FP1 and FP2.

The first practice session was cut short to nine minutes after Carlos Sainz's Ferrari was hit by a drain pipe cover that was dislodged from the track surface. The repairs took quite some time, and the second practice session had to start two and a half hours later.

Due to this delay, the seniors of the sport decided to send fans back home because of the tight schedule of their staff and how they needed to be ready for the rest of the race weekend.

The statement was about the entire incident, how the track engineers fixed all the drain pipes, and why fans were sent back home. However, David Croft claimed that even though the full explanation of the situation was great from F1 seniors, they never apologized to the fans. He pointed out that the word 'sorry' was neither in the beginning, middle, nor in the end of the entire statement.

The F1 commentator took to X (formerly Twitter) to write:

"Whilst a full explanation of what happened yesterday is always welcome, there are lots of words in this statement. Surely ‘sorry’ should have been first on the list? Such a shame that it wasn’t the first, the last, or anywhere"

Expand Tweet

F1 and Las Vegas GP CEOs explain the reason behind sending fans home after FP1

After the drain pipe fiasco in FP1, FP2 got delayed by two and a half hours. Hence, fans were sent back, and the entire fan area was emptied by event officials. After both sessions were over, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali and Las Vegas GP CEO Renee Wilm released a statement explaining the reasons behind doing so.

In the statement, they talked about how they were concerned about the security officials, transportation staff, and hospitality personnel who were working extremely late hours and had a tight schedule for the next three days.

“First, we were concerned about our public safety and security officials who had been in service for a long time and who are being asked to work for the next three nights. We thank Clark County’s Metro. Second, we were concerned about our transportation employees, who are responsible for driving our fans back to hotels. By Federal law, they were bumping up against the amount of time they can legally and safely drive buses,” the statement said.

Expand Tweet

"Finally, our hospitality staff needed the ability to clean and resupply our guest areas to ensure that the fan experience is optimal for everyone over the coming days,” the statement concluded.

The second practice session of Las Vegas GP went underway late at night, with no fans on any stands around the circuit.