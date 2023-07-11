Surprise F1 driver emerges in consideration to partner Max Verstappen as Sergio Perez’s qualifying rut continues 

Red Bull senior figure Helmut Marko believes Lando Norris is the perfect teammate for Max Verstappen as Sergio Perez's dismal qualifying form continues. The Mexican driver has failed to make it into Q3 multiple times this year despite having arguably the fastest car on the grid.

Perez is not able to extract maximum performance from his RB19 like his teammate Max Verstappen, who just took his sixth consecutive victory of the year at the 2023 F1 British GP.

Meanwhile, Lando Norris finished behind the Dutchman at Silverstone in an upgraded McLaren which was able to stick ahead of the rest of the grid.

🐐🇳🇱 @Mikk_MV33



champion"

champion"



🎙Journalist: "Eight-time Champion?"



🗣 Lando Norris: "I honestly consider 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2023 to be Max"



Marko claims Norris would be the perfect teammate for the Dutchman, who is the sport's dominant force at the moment. However, much to the dismay of fans and teams alike, the Briton is committed to McLaren until 2025.

Marko told the media, as quoted by RacingNews365.com:

"Lando has a contract with McLaren until 2025, but he is by far the best of the younger drivers. With his youthful character, he would also be the best fit for Red Bull. It's no secret that he and Max are good friends."

Max Verstappen among the drivers who have accrued the least car crash damages

Verstappen is among the drivers who have caused the least car crash damage expenditure to their teams in 2023. The list is currently led by Zhou Guanyu, who has incurred zero damages so far this year.

Verstappen has only been involved in one incident so far this year - with George Russell in Baku's sprint - giving him a relatively low bill.

Currently, his dominance is allowing him to avoid damage as he usually starts at the top of the grid. However, the Dutchman has recently been noted for his precise car control, giving him an edge over competitors.

verstappen news @verstappenews



#BritishGP "No boo's, no boo's, Max is a lovely guy." — Lando Norris to the fans booing Max Verstappen "No boo's, no boo's, Max is a lovely guy." — Lando Norris to the fans booing Max Verstappen #BritishGP https://t.co/fyYzTTGm0T

The two-time world champion did manage to break his front wing by understeering into the wall in the pit lane during Britain's qualifying. The two-time world champion won the 2023 F1 British GP from the pole position without getting tangled up with any other drivers through the high-speed sections.

Max Verstappen is currently showing a level of dominance that has been experienced by only a select number of drivers. His form has allowed Red Bull to have won every race so far this year, giving the team a huge advantage in both championships.

