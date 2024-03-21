Susie Wolff has filed a criminal complaint against the FIA for the allegations made against her late last year. The F1 academy director filed the complaint in French courts on March 4.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff’s wife was accused of potential conflict of interest between her and Toto by a report from BusinessF1 magazine.

Although neither Toto nor Susie were named publicly, it was pretty obvious who the target was. The FIA did not investigate the matter, and it was quashed within two days. Moreover, the FIA did not issue any public apology to the duo as well.

The F1 Academy Director shared the news via her X account today,

“I can confirm that I have personally filed a criminal complaint in the French courts on the 4 March in relation to the statements made about me by the FIA last December. There has still not been any transparency or accountability in relation to the conduct of the FIA and its personnel in this matter.”

She added,

“I feel more than ever it is important to stand up, call out improper behaviour and make sure people are held to account. Whilst some may think silence absolves them from responsibility - it does not.”

Susie Wolff blasted the FIA for questioning her integrity

Toto Wolff’s wife Susie Wolff released a fighting statement against the FIA on social media back in December.

Susie openly criticized the FIA’s statement and also deemed it unsatisfactory. Wolff expressed her disappointment on her social media, saying,

"It is disheartening that my integrity is being called into question in such a manner. Especially when it seems to be rooted in intimidatory and misogynistic behaviour, and focused on my marital status rather than my abilities."

"Throughout my career in motorsport, I have encountered and overcome numerous obstacles and I refuse to let these baseless allegations overshadow my dedication and passion for F1 Arcade.”

Susie Wolff on Instagram

The news comes after Mohammed Ben Sulayem was cleared of any wrongdoing by the FIA after being accused of potential involvement in sporting decisions during the 2023 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix.

What do you make of Susie Wolff’s bold decision? More importantly, what does this mean for the FIA who have been under constant pressure for lack of transparency in recent matters?