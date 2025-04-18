Susie Wolff shares topless photo of Mercedes boss Toto Wolff on social media

Susie Wolff posted a dashing picture of her husband, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, as the couple spent a few days vacationing in Saudi Arabia right before the F1 Grand Prix in Jeddah. He could be seen walking around the beaches of the country dressed in nothing but his boxer shorts.

Toto Wolff has formed the image of a serious team principal over the years, serving the role at Mercedes and delivering the most with his team. However, his wife's Susie Wolff, who is also the director of F1 Academy, regularly posts Toto's pictures that suggest otherwise.

In a recent picture of him that she posted on her Instagram story, Toto Wolff was spotted walking around the beaches in Saudi Arabia. The power couple seemingly took a short break before locking themselves in and going down to Jeddah for the Grand Prix weekend, which begins today.

"Had to post. Asked for permission🤍," she wrote under the image.

Susie Wolff posts Toto Wolff's breathtaking pictures shortly before the 2025 F1 Saudi Arabian GP (@susie_wolff on Instagram)

Toto Wolff has managed Mercedes as their team principal since the 2013 F1 season. The German outfit has gone through a spree of domination under him and they continue to compete within the top. They are currently racing with George Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli. The latter joined the grid this season as Lewis Hamilton's replacement.

F1 pundit suggests Mercedes' Toto Wolff could replace George Russell for Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen has come across as one of the most competitive drivers on the current F1 grid. His dominance with Red Bull earned him many accolades as he broke multiple historical. However, RBR hasn't been performing up to the mark this season with a rather uncompetitive car.

This has led to speculation of Verstappen leaving the team for a more competitive car. While it is currently hard to predict if it will happen, F1 pundit Ted Kravitz suggests the Dutchman could find homage at Mercedes.

Although the team currently has a strong lineup, Kravitz mentioned that Toto Wolff wouldn't mind replacing George Russell or his rookie teammate at the team.

"Toto will, in all likelihood if he gets the opportunity, sign Verstappen up for the future,'" Kravitz said (via Crash)

"Such is the unrelenting cut-throat nature of F1, I don’t think he’d think twice about replacing Russell. Or Kimi Antonelli, he might farm Antonelli out. You never know."

Mercedes has been competing for podium places since the start of the season and are well in contention for the championship if they improve over the course of the season.

