“Swiftie”: Mercedes star George Russell confirms himself as a Taylor Swift fan

George Russell recently posted pictures and videos with his close ones and girlfriend Carmen Montero Mundt while enjoying a Taylor Swift concert. The Mercedes driver enjoyed the concert before returning from his F1 summer break.

Popular pop singer Taylor Swift is currently traveling around the world as part of her "Eras Tour". She has been performing in different locations for thousands of people at once. On August 20, 2024, her tour landed at the Wembley Stadium in London. Among thousands of fans, George Russell was also spotted enjoying the concert with his niece and girlfriend.

The F1 driver posted a picture with his niece while wearing a pink and furry cowboy hat. He also posted a video where Taylor Swift was seen singing one of her top songs, Cruel Summer, with the entire crowd, including Mundt, singing along with the pop star.

Russell posted these captures on both his official X and Instagram accounts and captioned them SWIFTIE, confirming that he too was a fan of the pop singer.

Apart from George Russell, Charles Leclerc also went to experience Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Milan between the British and Hungarian GP. The Ferrari driver enjoyed the concert with his partner, Alexandra Saint Mleux.

On the racing front, George Russell recently had a heartbreaking race at Spa, where finished the race in first place, but was later disqualified due to his car being underweight. Currently, the 26-year-old stands in eighth place in the drivers' championship table with only 116 points. His teammate, Lewis Hamilton, is in sixth place with 150 points.

George Russell eagerly waits for his dominant era in F1 after being inspired by older F1 drivers

George Russell reckoned that his time to dominate F1 will arrive soon while also claiming that Max Verstappen will not dominate the sport every year.

Speaking to "The Times" in July this year, Russell said he could have won several races and clinched pole positions if Max Verstappen had not dominated the sport. He added that watching older drivers like Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso inspired him to race for the next two decades. Hence, he was confident that he would get the chance to dominate the sport.

"If these last three years was a different era, I potentially can have 20 wins, poles to my name and [I could have been] fighting for championships in all of these years. My time will come. When I look at Fernando [Alonso] or Lewis, I think I’ve got a good 17 to 20 years left in me. We’re all going to get our opportunity at some point," Russell said.

The Mercedes driver felt that Verstappen would not be one of the favorites to win a championship every single year in the future and that he would be ready to challenge the Dutch driver should an opportunity arise.

"This is Max [Verstappen’s] time. Max’s era. There’s no guarantee that he’s going to be fighting every single year in the future. Who knows what’s going to come next? I’ve just got to make sure I’m ready," he added.

