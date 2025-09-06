"Take this you sucker": Nico Rosberg sides with Esteban Ocon in contentious Max Verstappen incident

Max Verstappen and Esteban Ocon had a small but fierce incident during the last practice session of the Italian GP weekend. While this left a sour taste in the reigning champion's mouth, former F1 champion-turned commentator Nico Rosberg backed Ocon in the whole saga on the Sky Sports broadcast.

Ad

The Italian GP weekend witnessed some drivers getting frustrated with their gridmates for obstructing them on the track. One such incident happened during the final practice session of the race weekend, between Verstappen and Ocon.

Ocon and Verstappen were starting their flying laps heading into turn one, but the Red Bull driver dived in to overtake the Haas into the first Variante chicane. However, the Frenchman decided to do a switchback, which wasn't appreciated by the four-time champion, who came over the radio and said:

Ad

Trending

"He's such a ****"

Though Verstappen was unhappy with Ocon, Nico Rosberg was stoked by the latter, as he reckoned that the Haas driver took his revenge by ruining the 27-year-old's start of the lap, as he said over the Sky Sports broadcast:

"Maybe Esteban [Ocon] was also just about to go on a lap and he's annoyed that why does Max [Verstappen] have to overtake him now here and ruin his lap, and Esteban's lap. So he's like okay, take this you sucker."

Ad

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen had a torrid race weekend in Monza last year, when he finished sixth at the end of the 53 laps.

Max Verstappen admits Red Bull is in a better position at the Italian GP than team's 2024 effort

Red Bull's Max Verstappen at the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Italy race weekend - Source: Getty

While Red Bull's 2024 challenger was not in its working window during the Italian GP, the RB20's successor has been easier to tame for Max Verstappen at Monza this year around. He finished inside the top six of the timing charts during all the practice sessions.

Ad

Reflecting on how he was happier with the RB21 after his initial runs, he said, via F1's official website:

"Last year for us this was a very difficult weekend and we’ve seemed a lot more competitive today which has been good. I am happier with the car as well. The sessions have been quite tricky, especially with a few people going off and putting gravel on the track.

Ad

"I think they might move the gravel in Qualifying but it would be tricky in the race as it is not easy as to keep it under control. It’s been quite a decent Friday for us: there is work to do but it is better."

Verstappen sits third in the drivers' standings, 104 points adrift from championship leader Oscar Piastri.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geetansh Pasricha Geetansh is a motorsport writer in Sportskeeda and an undergraduate student of journalism. He has more than a year of writing experience under his belt, covering various motorsport disciplines, as he strives to provide accurate and captivating content for the audience.



His love for motorsports began with Formula 1, and he has been a fan of the sport for over half a decade, with his love branching over to IndyCar and NASCAR lately. Among his motorsport idols, Sebastian Vettel is a personal favourite, whom he wants to meet one day. Know More