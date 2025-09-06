"Take this you sucker": Nico Rosberg sides with Esteban Ocon in contentious Max Verstappen incident

Max Verstappen and Esteban Ocon had a small but fierce incident during the last practice session of the Italian GP weekend. While this left a sour taste in the reigning champion's mouth, former F1 champion-turned commentator Nico Rosberg backed Ocon in the whole saga on the Sky Sports broadcast.
The Italian GP weekend witnessed some drivers getting frustrated with their gridmates for obstructing them on the track. One such incident happened during the final practice session of the race weekend, between Verstappen and Ocon.
Ocon and Verstappen were starting their flying laps heading into turn one, but the Red Bull driver dived in to overtake the Haas into the first Variante chicane. However, the Frenchman decided to do a switchback, which wasn't appreciated by the four-time champion, who came over the radio and said:
"He's such a ****"
Though Verstappen was unhappy with Ocon, Nico Rosberg was stoked by the latter, as he reckoned that the Haas driver took his revenge by ruining the 27-year-old's start of the lap, as he said over the Sky Sports broadcast:
"Maybe Esteban [Ocon] was also just about to go on a lap and he's annoyed that why does Max [Verstappen] have to overtake him now here and ruin his lap, and Esteban's lap. So he's like okay, take this you sucker."
Meanwhile, Max Verstappen had a torrid race weekend in Monza last year, when he finished sixth at the end of the 53 laps.
Max Verstappen admits Red Bull is in a better position at the Italian GP than team's 2024 effort
While Red Bull's 2024 challenger was not in its working window during the Italian GP, the RB20's successor has been easier to tame for Max Verstappen at Monza this year around. He finished inside the top six of the timing charts during all the practice sessions.
Reflecting on how he was happier with the RB21 after his initial runs, he said, via F1's official website:
"Last year for us this was a very difficult weekend and we’ve seemed a lot more competitive today which has been good. I am happier with the car as well. The sessions have been quite tricky, especially with a few people going off and putting gravel on the track.
"I think they might move the gravel in Qualifying but it would be tricky in the race as it is not easy as to keep it under control. It’s been quite a decent Friday for us: there is work to do but it is better."
Verstappen sits third in the drivers' standings, 104 points adrift from championship leader Oscar Piastri.