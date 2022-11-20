"TAKE YOUR RETIREMENT BACK" - F1 Twitterati react after Sebastian Vettel storms into Q3 during qualifying for 2022 F1 Abu Dhabi GP

Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel put on a lion-like performance in his final qualifying session at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Since he will be retiring after the Abu Dhabi race, everyone expects the German to have a good farewell performance.

Vettel showed a glimpse of the same during the qualifying session today. Even in the underperforming Aston Martin, he pulled off some of the mightiest laps of the session. While other drivers like Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton struggled due to car issues, he went around and put in some of the fastest laps and qualified for P9.

Matt Gallagher @MattyWTF1 WHAT A FINAL QUALIFYING PERFORMANCE SEBASTIAN VETTEL!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Since Aston Martin have had poor pace throughout the length of the year, it was difficult for anyone to imagine a performance like that which Sebastian Vettel pulled off. All year both Vettel and his teammate Lance Stroll struggled to have a good qualifying session, and most of the time either of the two were disqualified in Q1, if not both.

Even though Stroll could only make it to P14 this time, Vettel was on a roll with his car. He did complain about the Red Bulls not leaving space for him in the final corner, thrice, but that didn't seem to affect his performance too much.

Fans bash out on Twitter in support of Sebastian Vettel

Many have been sentimental as we head into the final race of the season, which is also Sebastian Vettel's final Formula 1 race. His unimaginable performance was an absolute delight to the fans and many don't even want him to retire after that. Here are some of the best reactions:

"SEBASTIAN VETTEL, I AM ONCE AGAIN ASKING YOU TO TAKE YOUR RETIREMENT BACK"

tami. @Vetteleclerc SEBASTIAN VETTEL, I AM ONCE AGAIN ASKING YOU TO TAKE YOUR RETIREMENT BACK

"TELL PLEASE TELL THEM TELL EVERYONE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE I DARE YOU HE CAN’T GO PLEASE"

"That anger towards that Red Bull in the last corner, this guy is not ready for retirement!"

Huy @Huyisstillhere @Vetteleclerc That anger towards that Red Bull in the last corner, this guy is not ready for retirement!

"He doesn’t want to retire. Certain he'll be back soon"

📸 @YOULIKEMYPACE @alwxysgoldxn He doesn't want to retire 😭 Certain he'll be back soon

"Bro he's could have gotten pole in that Ferrari this weekend"

Ved Shah @vedshah01 @Vetteleclerc Bro he's could have gotten pole in that Ferrari this weekend😭😭😭

"HE THINKS ITS 2011 WHAT IS THIS DRIVE OMG"

BSmrd @Bill_Smrd @Vetteleclerc HE THINKS ITS 2011 WHAT IS THIS DRIVE OMG

While many await a final blast from Vettel, quite a few (including Lewis Hamilton) also believe that he will return to the sport sometime soon in the future, just like Fernando Alonso did last year. Sebastian Vettel himself has given no clarifying statements about it, but fans sure want him to return at some point ahead.

