"Target of failed attempt to discredit me": Mercedes boss Toto Wolff's wife, Susie Wolff, issues statement on FIA's terminated investigation 

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff's wife, Susie Wolff, has issued a statement after the FIA terminated the investigation on confidential information flowing between a team principal and FOM personnel.

The entire episode began with the governing body of F1 issuing a statement that its compliance unit was taking a look at a possible leak of confidential information. The statement also clarified that the investigation was a result of media speculation around the same thing.

Since then, the story has continued to evolve. It began with both Mercedes and Susie Wolff releasing a statement. What followed was an FIA claim reported by multiple publications that the governing body was approached by multiple teams before it started the investigation.

In what was a surprising display of unity from all teams, all nine teams on the grid (excluding Mercedes) issued a similarly worded statement denying any approach to the FIA. The episode seemingly came to an end with the governing body issuing another statement informing that the investigation had come to an end.

After the entire saga ended on Thursday, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff's wife, who was considered the alleged FOM personnel in the investigation, lashed out at the FIA. In a statement shared on her social media, she termed the entire episode as having no accountability and transparency:

“When I saw the statement issued by the FIA yesterday, my first reaction was ‘is that it?’ For two days, insinuations have been made about my integrity in public and through background briefings, but nobody from the FIA spoken to me directly."

"I might have been collateral damage in an unsuccessful attempt on somebody or the target of failed attempt to discredit me personally, but I’ve worked too hard to have my reputation called into question by an unfounded press release. We’ve come along way as a sport. I was extremely thankful for the unified support of the Formula 1 teams, I’ve worked so many passionate women and men at F1 and the FIA, who have the very best interests of our sport at heart."

She continued:

“However, this episode has so far taken place without transparency or accountability. I received online abuse about my work and my family I will not allow myself to be intimidated and intend to follow up until I have found out who has instigated this campaign and misled the media.

"What happened this week is simply not good enough. As a sport, we must demand, and we deserve, better.”

FIA's statement ending the investigation with alleged involvement of the Mercedes boss and his wife

FIA issued a statement in which it informed that its investigation concluded. It did seem to be part of the chain reaction where Mercedes got the support of the entire F1 grid.

The governing body's statement read:

"Following a review of Formula One Management’s F1 Code of Conduct and F1 Conflict of Interest Policy and confirmation that appropriate protective measures are in place to mitigate any potential conflicts, the FIA is satisfied that FOM’s compliance management system is robust enough to prevent any unauthorized disclosure of confidential information."

"The FIA can confirm that there is no ongoing investigation in terms of ethical or disciplinary inquiries involving any individual. As the regulator, the FIA has a duty to maintain the integrity of global motorsport. The FIA reaffirms its commitment to integrity and fairness."

It appears that the governing body tried to end the controversy before the FIA gala on Friday. By the looks of it, it might continue for a while, though.