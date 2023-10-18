"Taylor Swift in Alpine hospitality soon I did not expect that": Fans join the dots as Travis Kelce invests in French F1 team

After investing in Otro Capital earlier, star athletes like Travis Kelce and Anthony Joshua became a part of the Alpine F1 unit's investment team.

Otro Capital had made a €200 million investment in the French team in exchange for a 24 percent stake. Within four months, numerous star athletes invested in the group, which will impact the team and see them off better in terms of finances.

Amongst the group of investors is Travis Kelce, who has been allegedly dating pop singer Taylor Swift for the past month. Fans on social media were rather excited to see Kelce invest in the Formula 1 team, in expectation of seeing Swift on the F1 paddock someday.

One fan wrote:

"taylor swift in alpine hospitality soon i did not expect that."

Some also doubted if the investment would actually help the team in terms of performance during the races against their competitors.

"that wont make them any faster on track."

Who are the athletes that have invested in the Alpine F1 team?

Apart from NFL star Travis Kelce, there are many others who have joined Otro Capital to invest in the French Formula 1 outfit. Here is the entire list,

Travis Kelce

Rory Mcllroy

Anthony Joshua

Patrick Mahomes

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Juan Mata

Actor Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney also invested in the team earlier this year through Maximum Effort Investments. Trent Alexander-Arnold attended the 2022 British Grand Prix at Silverstone and showcased his support for the team. He stated that the goal of this investment is to contribute to the team's success as he finds them 'incredibly impressive.'

"Having been to Formula 1 races as a fan, I love the high-pressure environment of the paddock and I've seen firsthand how incredibly impressive the Alpine team is. Our shared goal as an investment group is to help contribute to its continued success on the grid."