Ted Kravitz supports Mercedes driver's theory of Red Bull's incredible DRS advantage: "Lewis Hamilton is right"

F1 pundit Ted Kravitz supports Lewis Hamilton's belief that Red Bull has an incredible DRS advantage. Max Verstappen breezed through the field, managing to finish P2 despite his P15 start at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Following Sunday's race, the Mercedes driver stated that Red Bull's superiority over the Formula 1 field in 2023 is more significant than any advantage Mercedes had during their unprecedented eight consecutive constructors' championships.

Despite their efforts, Mercedes lagged behind the leading Red Bull team in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Hamilton finished fifth and Sergio Perez secured victory from the pole position in Jeddah.

Ted Kravitz believes Hamilton is specifically referring to Red Bull's incredible DRS advantage that allows them to fly past other cars when the rear wing is opened. Speaking to Sky Sports F1, Kravitz said:

"A, it is, Lewis Hamilton is right, and B, what he is referring to is the ease at which Max Verstappen was able to pass him on the straight the moment he opened his DRS. What Lewis is saying is he had never seen someone gain quite so much speed by opening the DRS. He doesn't understand how this is possible."

Lewis Hamilton not satisfied with P5 finish in Jeddah

Lewis Hamilton claimed he was a bit disappointed with his P5 result in Jeddah and could have gotten more points if he had qualified better. The Briton started the race in P8 (P7 after Charles Leclerc's penalty) and was out-qualified by his teammate George Russell.

Hamilton never really looked comfortable and confident in his W14 compared to Russell, who outperformed the seven-time world champion in both, qualifying and race trim. Analyzing his race on Mercedes' official website, Lewis Hamilton said:

"We got some great points as a team today. I was able to move forward from seventh to fifth, which is the main thing. If I had qualified better, then maybe I could have got a better result but we still got some points. My set-up this weekend has been the biggest issue I’ve faced. I got it wrong for Qualifying and it wasn’t good in the race either, so I struggled today."

The seven-time world champion is still searching for that much-elusive eighth title victory. However, if Mercedes' woes continue in 2023, it will get increasingly difficult for the Briton to beat his own record.

