"Ted’s always talking… usually not out of his mouth” - Red Bull boss takes a dig at Ted Kravitz during F1 broadcast

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner recently took a massive dig at F1 presenter Ted Kravitz live on the F1 broadcast regarding him speculating what was wrong with Max Verstappen's car during the sprint shootout session at the 2023 US GP. While Horner quickly went on with his comment, the jibe did not go unnoticed.

After the sprint shootout and before the sprint race, Christian Horner was enlightened by Sky Sports about how Ted Kravitz noticed a slight issue in Max Vertstappen's car. To that end, the Red Bull team principal did not hold back and initially stated that Kravitz talks and speculates quite a lot, but not always from his mouth.

Smiling after the dig, he went on to explain that an F1 car can always use some tidying up when it comes to electrical and drivability aspects. He assured everyone that there were no reliability hiccups in the car.

He said:

“Ted’s always talking… usually not out of his mouth. There’s always things electrically you can tidy up. There’s some driverability stuff that Max wants us to tune before the race. [There are no issues] from a reliability point of view.”

Expand Tweet

Though Horner and other Sky Sports presenters quickly glossed over the jibe and went ahead with the talk, it is clear that the statement was quite harsh from the Red Bull senior.

Despite some minor issues observed by the F1 presenter, Max Verstappen was dominant on the sprint day, took pole in the sprint shootout, and won the sprint race as well.

Red Bull team boss on how F1's sprint weekends should evolve

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner recently gave his opinion on sprint race weekends and that it should evolve to become better. Speaking with RacingNews365, Horner stated how the sprint races give an insight into other teams' race trim and how they are performing in longer runs. He said:

“I think what [the sprint race] does, it gives you a very good insight into the strengths and weaknesses of your competitors on the longer runs. I still think there are things that can be done to evolve the Sprint race. [….] You've got to add a bit more jeopardy to it.

Expand Tweet

"We’re in a process where we need to be open to change and evolution. The concept is fine, but the execution, we can do a better job in making it more exciting for the viewer.”

This is the second year in which F1 is trying out the sprint race weekends. It is safe to say that the sprint format will change in the coming years.