“Tennis ball to the head”: F1 fans react as Lance Stroll arrives at the paddock with a bandage strapped on his neck

Lance Stroll arrived at the F1 paddock for the Dutch Grand Prix weekend that is set ahead, like other drivers, after a month's break from racing in the summer.

While other drivers looked perfectly fine and had an amazing time during the F1 summer break, something definitely did not go right with Stroll as he was seen with a bandage on his jaw as he walked down the paddock.

This is not the first time that Lance Stroll has arrived at a race weekend, not in perfect shape. Before the first race of the season, he met with an accident during biking and had multiple fractures. Although he made a significant recovery before the race, he could be seen in pain while turning on the first corner.

Fans were genuinely concerned for the driver, but that did not help some turn down their sarcasm. One particular user wrote,

"Tennis ball to the head."

This is a rather funny reference to the rumor that the Aston Martin driver is considering retirement from Formula 1 and making his way into the world of tennis.

"Injured stroll is somehow faster than normal stroll so I’m expecting big things."

"lance stroll not getting hurt during an f1 break challenge: failed."

Lance Stroll recovering from infection ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix

It was revealed by Aston Martin that Stroll is apparently recovering from an infection. Because of the infection, he would be missing out on the media duties but would be fit enough for the rest of the weekend and the main race on Sunday.

A statement released by the team read:

"Lance is recovering from an infection and will therefore miss media duties today."

Another Aston Martin spokesperson confirmed that he will be fit to take part in the race and other duties later:

"He is fit and well and will compete at this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix."

The team has arrived at Zandvoort with new upgrades on the car which would definitely give both Fernando Alonso and Stroll a good chance at scoring in the race. The team is currently battling Mercedes for the second position in the constructors' standings.