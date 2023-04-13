Tennis titan Novak Djokovic interacts with George Russell and reveals what makes the 22x Grand Slam winner ‘anxious’

Mercedes driver George Russell and tennis legend Novak Djokovic met in Monte-Carlo, where they discussed the difficulties of tennis schedules.

Djokovic is currently competing at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters, where he defeated Ivan Gakhov 7(6)-5, 6-2 to set up a Round-of-16 clash with Lorenzo Musetti.

Djokovic, who holds a men's record 22 Grand Slam titles alongside Rafael Nadal, met Russell after his win against Gakhov. The two athletes discussed the complex nature of how tennis matches are scheduled.

In a video shared by Tennis Channel, Russell can be heard telling Djokovic:

"What I find so difficult for you guys is that especially when you play second or third or fourth, you never know the timing."

Djokovic agreed with the young Briton's sentiments and said that not knowing the timing of matches made players anxious. He stated:

"Exactly. It's challenging. Today, I waited for, like maybe an hour and a half or two hours more than I expected you know. So, then you're like, 'Should I be warming up or cooling down,' and that makes you a little bit anxious."

Djokovic will be in action on Thursday (April 13) when he takes on Lorenzo Musetti in the third round of the Monte-Carlo Masters. Russell, meanwhile, will return to action at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the end of the month.

George Russell remains optimistic about fighting Red Bull with upgraded 2023 Mercedes car

George Russell is optimistic about Mercedes competing with runaway leaders Red Bull Racing when the team introduces the upgraded version of the W14, referred to as the W14B.

After making a disappointing start to the 2023 season, team principal Toto Wolff revealed that there will be major changes to the car later into the season.

Russell has stated that Mercedes could turn out to be quite competitive once the upgraded car hits the track. He opined (via it.motorsport):

"We won't give up, we will keep pushing. Right now we have to wait, we will have to reassess the situation when we bring the updates we are waiting for and put them on the car.

"Only the first time we go out on track will we know if they will work as we expect and if we can fight with the Red Bulls. But yeah, why not?"

The Briton currently sits seventh in the drivers' championship, with the team third in the constructors' championship — behind Red Bull and Aston Martin.

