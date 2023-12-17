"Thank you California!" - Valtteri Bottas shares hilarious topless video of him running 

Valtteri Bottas recently shared a hilarious slow-motion video of him running on Newport Beach in California, topless and looking straight into the camera. For the past year or so, Bottas has been quite famous for his hilarious pictures and videos on his social media platforms, and this clip was no exception.

In the video, Valtteri Bottas was wearing nothing but a pair of shorts that had his own beer's branding. At the back of the briefs, the words 'budgy smuggler' were written.

The song in the clip was 'I'm Always Here' from the famous show Baywatch. It hilariously suited the slow-motion video of him running, a clear reference to how the lifeguards in the show used to run as well. Bottas thanked California in the caption:

"Thank you California! I’m out"

During the 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP, Valtteri Bottas also released his very own calendar for 2024 that had hilarious naked pictures of him.

Valtteri Bottas discusses how Max Verstappen and Red Bull deserve the dominance and praise

While Lewis Hamilton has been nudging the FIA to change rules to curb Max Verstappen and Red Bull's dominance, his former teammate felt otherwise. Valtteri Bottas stated that the Austrian-British team deserved all the race wins and success for the hard work they put into developing the car.

He pointed out that Red Bull will already have the least amount of wind tunnel time, which will already help balance the field, hinting that there are no extra rules needed to particularly stop their dominance.

Speaking to PlanetF1 back in July, Bottas said:

"I think they deserve it. They’ve done a great job with the car. They seem to have a really strong team overall. I don’t see a point of trying to limit someone’s performance. I think already, with the regulations nowadays, if you win the Constructors Championship’, you are already then penalised in terms of wind tunnel time."

The Alfa Romeo driver added:

"So I think, in the longer term, that will stabilise things. It’s the nature of the sport. There are always periods when somebody’s dominating, and so on, so I wouldn’t change anything – it’s the name of the game. The people who build the best car deserve it."

The FIA and F1 seniors also refrained from creating new rules to stop Max Verstappen and Red Bull from dominating in the 2023 F1 season.