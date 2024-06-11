"Thank you for holding us to account on this mistake": Mercedes issues apology to Lewis Hamilton fans

Mercedes F1 team apologized to Lewis Hamilton fans after they pointed out the mistake they made celebrating their podium in the Canadian GP on social media. The German team was elated with their performance in Montreal as they finished P3 and P4 courtesy of George Russell and Hamilton, respectively.

The Former world champions were arguably the fastest team on the grid last weekend but failed to capitalize and get the first win of the season and had to walk away with the P3 finish.

However, on their social media platforms, they made a blunder by expressing their excitement for their results and terming the P3 finish as their first podium. They posted:

"Heading home with our first trophy of the year. This one is for everyone in Brackley and Brixworth that have been working so hard to move us closer to the front."

However, F1 fans were fuming after they blatantly ignored Lewis Hamilton's P2 finish at the Chinese GP Sprint race earlier in the season and having previously called that feat their 'first' trophy.

Mercedes admin admitted to the error and posted the correct version while also issuing an apology.

"This is our second trophy of the year, not our first as we mistakenly said. All Sprint and Grand Prix trophies matter to us. Thank you for holding us to account on this mistake."

Mercedes team boss gives his take on Lewis Hamilton'assessment of his race

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff stated that Lewis Hamilton and George Russell were downbeat due to the potential of the race result last weekend.

Speaking with RacingNews365, the Austrian said:

"I think when you finish third and fourth, from where we have been coming from, then it is a positive race. Third and fourth are so much better than we had previously in the last few races, so that is good, but I think both drivers saw that there was more up for grabs.

"We could have gained a position or two, and that is why there is a kind of negative sentiment, but if you would have given them third and fourth before the weekend, they probably would have taken it. I mean in FP3, Lewis put up a lap that was out of this world, and then his long run was stratospheric, galactical."

Lewis Hamilton in his post-race comments called the Canadian GP performance as 'one of the worst' of his career despite getting his best result of the season.

The seven-time world champion has been second-best to his teammate George Russell for most of the season as their qualifying deficit not stands at 8-1. However, he had the opportunity to back control of the situation in Canada but failed to do so after not capitalizing in the qualifying on Saturday.