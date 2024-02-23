"That does not only apply to this story but has always been the case": Max Verstappen shrugs off media coverage on Red Bull as 'typical F1'

Max Verstappen has shrugged off the excessive media coverage around Red Bull as nothing but an effort to destabilize the team. The Austrian squad has dominated the sport in the last three years with 2023 being the most dominant season in F1 history.

The team, however, has been shrouded with controversy after reports of an investigation of team boss Christian Horner surfaced. The details of the investigation are still unclear but that has not stopped the media from reporting on rumors that have surfaced around the investigation.

When Max Verstappen was questioned about these rumors, the Red Bull driver dismissed this as something that happened with every story in F1. Terming the entire thing as 'typical F1', he told the Dutch edition of Motorsport.com:

“That is a constant tactic, one that is always used. That does not only apply to this story but has always been the case and is typical Formula 1. These things are one hundred per cent typical F1."

On being questioned about rumors of rivals enticing key Red Bull personnel, Max Verstappen said that his team would do the same thing in such a situation. He said:

“Yes you always try to get your own advantage out of something and you always try to attract people from other teams. That makes a lot of sense.”

Red Bull personnel being poached very standard in F1: Max Verstappen

The topic of key personnel like Adrian Newey and Pierre Wache being reportedly approached was brought up to Max Verstappen. The driver felt such discussions were the standard in F1. He believes that whenever a team wins regularly, its personnel entice interest from another team. He said:

“Something like that happens all the time, especially if you do it well. Of course, we now also have our own engine program and for that we also bring people in from other teams. That is and always will be a thing in Formula 1. It is also not something that makes me think ‘oh shit, what is happening here’. No, it is actually very standard in Formula 1.”

With the news of Lewis Hamilton being poached from Mercedes by Ferrari, speculation has been rife about the driver attracting new talent to Maranello. Names like Adrian Newey and Pierre Wache have been reported as possible defectors from Red Bull.