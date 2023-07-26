"That was not cool at all": Lewis Hamilton's former teammate fumes during SkyF1's juniors broadcast on being referred to as 'Britney'

Nico Rosberg, who was teammate to Lewis Hamilton early in Mercedes, was seemingly upset after being referred to as 'Britney' during the Sky F1's Junior broadcast, a concept that was recently introduced in Formula 1.

During the Sky Sports F1 Junior podcast, one of the commentators, Scarlett, had Nico Rosberg on the broadcast. She referred to him as "Britney," and he didn't seem to appreciate it. But it wasn't long before she called him Britney again, and he asked her to apologize. When she said, "Good luck Britney, I hope you do well," Rosberg replied,

"No Scarlett that was not cool. I share a secret there with you guys, that was not cool at all."

Nico Rosberg received the 'Britney' nickname back in the day because of his long, blonde hair, showing an uncanny resemblance to Britney Spears' hair, an iconic pop star. It is evident that Rosberg hasn't been a fan of the nickname, and when the junior referred to him with it, he didn't really like it.

Nico Rosberg convinced that Lewis Hamilton will sign with Mercedes again

Lewis Hamilton is nearing the end of his Formula 1 contract with Mercedes, and there has been no confirmation that a new contract has been signed already. However, there have been other statements from the team that somewhat assure a new contract.

Toto Wolff, the team principal, earlier mentioned that a new contract hasn't been signed but it has been done 'emotionally' with Lewis Hamilton. Rosberg wasn't sure of the meaning of this, as he mentioned while speaking on Sky Sports F1,

"Can someone tell me what that means, when the contract is emotionally done? I have no idea where that [came from], or why Lewis is taking so much time, but all of us hope that he will continue, of course."

He is also very sure that Lewis Hamilton will definitely sign a new contract with the team, given their improvement in the recent races. Mercedes have been losing out on performance since the 2022 season, however, they have been in better shape since the Spanish Grand Prix this season. Although the Hungarian GP was a little weak, improvements can be expected from the W14.

"It really seems to be the case. I mean, especially with the car progressing now, that’s going to help that contract process also because, once Lewis now feels the possibility ‘hey, I can do pole positions again, I can win races’, [he’ll] want to continue doing this," Rosberg stated.