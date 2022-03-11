"That was expected" - Mercedes not concerned over legality of their 'no-sidepod' design

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has revealed that the development of the ‘no-sidepod’ concept on W13 was designed with FIA overlooking the process. According to the Austrian team boss, a debate and discussion about the extreme concept were expected.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 on Day 1 of the Bahrain test, the Mercedes chief said:

“The process is very clear, when you go in a specific development direction with your team, having the FIA as part of scrutinising it, you’re exchanging CAD data and making them part of the process.”

The Mercedes W13 was a head-turner as it rolled out of its garage on the first day of pre-season testing at the Sakhir International Circuit. While there is a debate over the legality of the design, the larger question looming is the functionality.

Commenting on the debate over the W13’s extreme design concept, Wolff said:

“It’s clear that sometimes when you come with an innovation, it creates the kind of debate that we’re having here. That’s why that was expected. We have the new governance with the super majority that’s needed.”

Mentioning the new governance in the sport, Wolff said a "super majority" is required for a concept like theirs. The Austrian is expected to debate over their extreme car design concept but is not concerned about its legality.

Mercedes boss prefers old system of design approval in F1

Revealing that he preferred the older system, Wolff revealed that car designs earlier in the day were not rejected if they complied with the regulations. The Silver Arrows' executive director, however, believes there are no issues with the legality of their new car concept, and that the sport and the FIA will handle the matter.

Commenting on the system's ability to scrutinize new car concepts, Wolff said:

“My opinion is that I would have preferred to stay with the old system, and if a team comes up with an innovation, possibly you can’t take it off the car if it’s compliant with the regulations. I think the FIA and Formula 1 will for sure handle that with diligence, in the spirit of the sport. We were keen in not running alone with that, but being in touch with the FIA, that’s why I think it will be okay.”

Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team @MercedesAMGF1 Plenty of laps. Still lots to learn and improve on. Thursday =Plenty of laps. Still lots to learn and improve on. Thursday = ✅ Plenty of laps. Still lots to learn and improve on. 👊 https://t.co/fhQwLT81UC

While Mercedes turned heads with their extreme design philosophy, the car did not look agile around the Bahrain circuit. Meanwhile, Ferrari revealed they had considered the no-sidepod concept, but abandoned the idea. The Italian constructors claimed they were skeptical about its functioning and reliability and preferred their own design instead.

