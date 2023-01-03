"That was just a terrible weekend" - Max Verstappen shares his worst race of the 2022 F1 season

Despite having a near-perfect season, Max Verstappen pointed out his worst race weekend of 2022. The Dutchman dominated the field throughout the year, fighting Charles Leclerc in the early stages of the season and winning his second world title in Japan. It was, however, not all roses for him in the 2022 F1 Singapore GP.

Speaking to Viaplay, Verstappen spoke about how several things went haywire during the 2022 F1 Singapore GP. At first, his car setup wasn't good enough during the practice session. He mentioned how Red Bull were even struggling to run the car properly, saying:

"There was Monaco and Silverstone, but I would go for Singapore - that was just a terrible weekend. Everything went wrong in setting the car up on Friday, we had way too many issues to actually try and run the car."

Furthermore, he expressed his frustration with the qualifying session where he was forced to pit simply because his car didn't have enough fuel. As a result, he could not set the fastest lap. Even in the race, Max Verstappen was unable to keep up with the frontrunners and finished seventh. For a driver who has won almost every single race, finishing seventh can feel like a massive failure. He said:

"Then of course we didn't have enough fuel in qualifying, and then everything went wrong in the race as well. It was just [one of those weekends] that happens."

Despite having a few bad race weekends, Verstappen was able to dominate the F1 grid as he finished the season with 454 points. Along with him, Red Bull also won their first constructors' championship since 2013.

Lewis Hamilton needs to work harder than Max Verstappen, feels former F1 driver

Ralf Schumacher recently spoke about how Lewis Hamilton needs to work a lot harder than Max Verstappen due to his age. After an intense 2021 F1 season, the two drivers have always been compared by millions of fans and pundits. While both are equally good in skill and talent, the former F1 driver believes that the Briton needs to work harder to compete at the top level.

Speaking to Sport1, Ralf Schumacher said:

"Max and Lewis are still the most complete drivers in the field. However, as I said: Lewis already had a hard fight with George within the team. Max with Pérez only briefly at the beginning of the season. One thing is certain: Max is close to his zenith and will be able to keep it up for a long time due to his age. Lewis has to do more to be at the limit, fight more for it."

Apart from the age factor, Lewis Hamilton also has George Russell who is most likely the future of Mercedes. Meanwhile, most of Max Verstappen's teammates are unable to perform at his level in the same machinery.

