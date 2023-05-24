“That has only made me more hungry”: Sergio Perez aiming to bounce back and rival Max Verstappen in title fight by winning again in Monaco 

Sergio Perez is hungry to once again win the Monaco GP in 2023 and take the lead of the drivers' championship table from his teammate, Max Verstappen. The Mexican driver managed to win the race last year, and it was his first victory in the Principality.

In Red Bull‘s race preview, Perez stated that winning the Monaco GP is every driver's dream. He said:

"This is the race every driver wants to win growing up and I was lucky enough to achieve that last season. That has only made me more hungry to stand on the top step once again."

Perez also explained how the weather could affect the race weekend. In 2022, the main race was delayed due to a heavy downpour. The weather forecast for this weekend also shows overcast skies and light showers.

However, Sergio Perez is thrilled to get behind the wheel and race in Monaco. He is well-aware that the qualifying session will play a massive role in where each driver finishes in the main race.

Checo concluded:

"The weather could be tricky again here, which means we have to maximise every moment we get in the car. It’s important we get our set up right and qualifying goes well to have any chance of winning on Sunday. I am massively looking forward to getting back onto this track, it’s a fun drive!"

Sergio Perez had a controversial crash in the 2022 F1 Monaco GP qualifying session. The driver was in pole position in Q3 when he spun and crashed right before the tunnel section of the track. The session was red-flagged, and both Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc were unable to clock in their fastest laps.

The main controversy was that the telemetry showed that Checo throttled hard while his steering was completely locked.

Sergio Perez's father gives his opinion on battle for world championship between his son and Max Verstappen

Sergio Perez's father, Antonio Perez, is thrilled to see his son fight Max Verstappen for the world championship in 2023. He said their fight reminded him of Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost when they were in McLaren.

Antonio Perez praised both Red Bull drivers and how they want to stay ahead not only in every session but on every lap as well. As quoted by Speedweek, Checo's father said:

“For me, this is the new edition of Senna and Prost at McLaren. We have two tigers in the same cage. They think alike, they act alike. They try to snatch the point for the fastest lap from each other, because every point counts in this World Championship. Not only do they chase every pole position, they also want to be one step ahead in every free practice session.”

Max Verstappen is currently on top of the table with 119 points, while Sergio Perez is right behind him with 105 points.

