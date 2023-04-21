AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda has said that it would be interesting to have former F1 driver Sebastian Vettel as the team manager.

The German driver retired at the end of the 2022 season after winning four world championships. Since then, there have been reports claiming that he might return to the sport in a managerial role soon.

On the Beyond the Grid podcast, Tsunoda said:

"That would be really interesting to see how Sebastian would be as a Team Manager. He can be anything. For example, what Helmut Marko is doing now with Red Bull juniors. I think Sebastian would also be very good at taking care of Red Bull juniors because he's one of the most successful drivers in Formula 1.

"I can tell from all the race briefings from last year before qualifying, he always said the points where we have to improve in terms of track, the curb or something like that. He was the first guy to raise his hands, so I think Sebastian can be that guy.

"I think he will come back to Red Bull" - F1 pundit on Sebastian Vettel

Sky Sports pundit Ted Kravitz has said that Sebastian Vettel might replace Helmut Marko as the Red Bull advisor. Speaking on the German's future, he said:

“I don’t think he is going to disappoint everybody by going ‘ahh, do you know what, I wasn’t sincere in that, here we go, I am coming back as a driver’. And everybody will go ‘Hang on, we said goodbye to you’. Possibly Audi, maybe, but I kind of think he will come back to Red Bull. I think he will replace Helmut Marko, that is more likely, as the sort of motorsport advisor.”

Marko himself said that Vettel may return to F1 for a top managerial position:

“It is not impossible that he will come back for a top management position. We had a conversation, and if he could get a top management position, that would appeal to him.

"It would take just as much effort, just as much travel, as he had now. From the lessons learned from what Sebastian Vettel can achieve, we know how he works. We know he is an open-minded, intelligent young man. It depends on the role and how serious it is."

It will be interesting to see if the German eventually replaces Marko at Red Bull and completes a full circle.

