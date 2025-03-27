“That Red Bull seat is a career ender”: Fans react as Christian Horner comments on Yuki Tsunoda’s promotion

Yuki Tsunoda is officially set to take over Liam Lawson's seat in the Red Bull driver line-up starting from the Japanese Grand Prix next week. Christian Horner, team principal of the Austrian outfit, has commented on the driver switch, indicating that the 24-year-old's experience will be beneficial to the development of the RB21, the 2025 challenger that Tsunoda will be piloting from the first practice session in Japan from April 4th.

The F1 X (formerly Twitter) account shared Horner's comments, quoting the team boss as saying:

"There is a lot of work to be done with the RB21 & Yuki's experience will prove highly beneficial."

Fans took to the replies section of the post, sharing their thoughts on the switch, with one commenter pointing out the fickle-nature of the second seat at RBR.

"That Red Bull seat is a career ender!"

Others echoed similar thoughts, pointing out the difference in the two Red Bull cars, one that Lawson has been unable to score points with, and one that has been able to help Max Verstappen stay in second-place standing in the drivers' championship table.

"They seem to be two completely different cars. Yuki will be in the same predicament as Lawson," a follower wrote.

"They've been hopeful on every second Red Bull driver. But let's be real here, the car is for Max and the second driver will always be at a disadvantage," another commented.

Others in the replies section were encouraged by the addition of Yuki Tsunoda to the team, cheering for the driver under the same post.

"He's gonna prove everyone wrong."

"Hes going to absolutely crush it and get podiums 🏆" - a fan commented.

"Tame that bull Yuki," another said.

Liam Lawson will not be without a seat this season as he takes Tsunoda's place at the RBR sister team of Racing Bulls.

"I'm staying in the Red Bull family": Yuki Tsunoda shares a message to his Racing Bulls fans

Yuki Tsunoda's promotion to the top team comes after the driver's 89 race starts for the sister team, having stayed with the team since the start of his Formula 1 career in 2021. Through the Visa Cash App RB Instagram account, Tsunoda took the time to share a heartwarming thank you message to the team and the fans, promising to see them around the paddock.

"Hey guys, Yuki here. I just wanted to say a massive thank you to the team and to the amazing VCARB fans for such an incredible ride and so many special memories. I'm staying in the Red Bull family, so I won't be far. I'll see you guys around the paddock."

So far, Yuki Tsunoda has accumulated three points over the two races in Australia and China.

