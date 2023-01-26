"That’s an absolute load of bullsh*t" - F1 driver complaints about career sacrifice puts them on the back foot, says former Red Bull man

Former Red Bull driver Mark Webber recently claimed that F1 drivers who talk about making sacrifices to be involved in the sport are putting themselves at a disadvantage.

Webber believes that F1 drivers are extremely well-paid and are privileged to be involved in a "phenomenal" line of work.

During a recent appearance on the Performance Hackers podcast, the Australian claimed that drivers put themselves on the back foot by talking about the sacrifices they have to make to reach the pinnacle of the sport.

"Let’s not beat around the bush, you’re paid a handsome sum of money to do a very, very phenomenal job and that’s not a burden. I never spoke about sacrifices. People talking about sacrifices and ‘I gave a lot up’, I think that’s an absolute load of bullsh*t," Webber said.

He also specifically mentioned drivers from Australia who talk about making sacrifices.

“Because if you want something enough and you know, these young drivers have come from Australia and [they say] ‘I have all these sacrifices’. Well, they aren’t. If it’s a sacrifice already then I think you’re on the back foot,” he added.

Mark Webber had a remarkable F1 career and was in the sport until the end of the 2013 season. The 2013 Brazilian Grand Prix marked his final race as he bid farewell to a 12-year career in F1.

How Mark Webber climbed through his F1 journey

Mark Webber first raced as an F1 driver in 2002 with Minardi, but it wasn't until 2009 that the Australian tasted victory for the first time with Red Bull.

He started working with Red Bull in 2007, after spending two years with Williams. However, there were a lot of difficulties that he witnessed throughout his career. In the podcast, he spoke about the time when he was only offered single-year contracts.

"It’s all upside for me in terms of exposing yourself and working with the best people and getting the best out of yourself. Even the last three years of my career, I was on a one-year contract, because I was right on the edge of being replaced."

Webber stated that he worked hard and believed that he would be offered a renewal if he continued to add value to the team. He recorded nine race wins and 42 podiums in his career.

