"That’s career suicide for Kimi Antonelli" Fans react as reports of Mercedes sidelining Kimi Antonelli for Max Verstappen emerge

Fans reacted as reports of Mercedes replacing Andrea Kimi Antonelli with Max Verstappen surfaced. It was earlier understood that the team would replace George Russell to pair Verstappen with their rookie driver.

However, Italian publication La Gazzetta dello Sport suggested otherwise. Although Verstappen is tied with Red Bull Racing till the 2028 season, former team principal Christian Horner had earlier revealed that he could activate an exit clause based on the team's performance.

RBR has witnessed a steep downfall in their performance this season, which has led to speculations of Verstappen leaving the team. Moreover, reports claimed Mercedes was in contact with him, and it was understood that the Brackley-based outfit would part ways with George Russell to sign him.

But recent reports claim that the team would be ready to sideline their rookie driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli instead, and pair Max Verstappen with George Russell. While this might be a very strong lineup for the team, fans had different opinions. With the reports suggesting Antonelli being loaned to Alpine, many mentioned that this would have a negative impact on his career.

"That’s career suicide for Antonelli"

SportsDude @SportsDudeBS_ LINK That’s career suicide for Antonelli

"That the end of him then," a comment read.

"And that would be like going back to GP 3," a fan wrote.

A lot of comments also mentioned that Verstappen would not like to team up with Russell, given the history the drivers share.

henri🇫🇮 @flyingf1nn LINK Russell / Verstappen makes no sense to me honestly imo its either Russell OR Verstappen

"Well, Max said he is ready to drive with any driver unless Russell. I can’t see them both in Mercedes. It will be civil war," a fan wrote.

Ricardo Huerta @ridahupo LINK I don't see Max Verstappen taking a Mercedes deal with GR as a team mate.. he vetoed Sainz on RB after his Ferrari exit and GR is a way stronger driver.

"It's a tricky one for Max Verstappen" Former driver on the Dutchman possibly switching seats

Max Verstappen has spent his entire Formula 1 career with Red Bull Racing and has experienced immense success with the team, including his four consecutive World Championships. Moreover, the car has been largely built around his driving style.

This would make it a tough move for him if he decides to part with RBR in the upcoming season and join hands with Mercedes. Former F1 driver and 2009 Champion Jenson Button mentioned the same when discussing the possibility of his move to the Brackley team.

"It's a tricky one for Max, because he's in a position where he's doing so well with Red Bull – they've given him so much over the years," Button said (via F1). "They've designed this car around him, and he's extremely good at it. Nobody can match him in that car. “They're so far off him. I mean, him qualifying third or fourth, and them qualifying 18th. If he goes to Mercedes, it's a different thing altogether. You know, that car is not going to be designed around him. So, is it going to work for him? I don't know."

None of the reports have been confirmed so far. Moreover, with Christian Horner no longer a part of Red Bull Racing, speculations suggest that any possibilities of Max Verstappen switching teams would be over now.

