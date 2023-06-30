"That's the divorced parents I know and love": Fans react to Max Verstappen shooting down Lewis Hamilton's request for an FIA intervention

F1 fans reacted as Max Verstappen fired some shots at Lewis Hamilton for the latter's comments about restricting teams' abilities to develop their cars in-season.

While commenting on Red Bull's dominance this season and their ability to already work on the next season's RB20, the Mercedes driver suggested that FIA should intervene and put some restrictions on the leading team's abilities to gain such an advantage.

Lewis Hamilton's suggestion did not sit well with Verstappen, who later said to the media:

“Life isn't fair, not just in Formula 1. I didn't hear him say this when he won titles all these years, did I? Then it doesn't seem right to me. This is how Formula 1 works. If you have a competitive car, at some point you can start looking more at the season on it."

"It makes sense that this is said then, but they should also not forget what the situation was like when they won championships at Mercedes years in a row. If we had said something like that then, we probably would have reacted to them the way I do now.”

F1 fans took to social media to share their reactions to the comments made by both drivers, with one fan claiming that Verstappen-Hamilton's arguments remind them of separated parents, saying:

"That's the divorced parents I know and love."

Here are some more reactions:

-7- @SxKVii @redbulletin I see nothing but facts though. Lewis didn’t complain when he won’t all those titles and was ahead of everyone @redbulletin I see nothing but facts though. Lewis didn’t complain when he won’t all those titles and was ahead of everyone

Dylan @LFC_Dylan4 @redbulletin Lewis would beg for more competition evey time he stepped on the podium @redbulletin Lewis would beg for more competition evey time he stepped on the podium

Blackfyre @FCBlackfyre @redbulletin Pretty straightforward and on point from Max @redbulletin Pretty straightforward and on point from Max

Ruben Zweet @RubenZweet @redbulletin What a funny take. Mercedes is free to decide when they want to work on next years car.. @redbulletin What a funny take. Mercedes is free to decide when they want to work on next years car..

SkinnyassMf @NotAThrowAway02 @redbulletin Merc began developing their v6's in like 2007, and now their telling others that they can't shift focus to the future seasons? I don't care that they started development on their pu earlier than others, but dont say others can't do exactly what you did and won championships with. @redbulletin Merc began developing their v6's in like 2007, and now their telling others that they can't shift focus to the future seasons? I don't care that they started development on their pu earlier than others, but dont say others can't do exactly what you did and won championships with.

Lewis Hamilton clarifies his comments regarding Red Bull's dominance

The seven-time world champion did clarify that he did not intend to point fingers at one particular team. Hamilton said, as quoted by Crash.net:

“It’s not like aimed at any one particular person or anything. It’s just that obviously in my 17 years of being here… before even I got here, you would see periods of dominance."

The Brit continued:

“It continues to happen. I think as a sport, we do at some stage – I was really fortunate to have one of those periods that Max is having now but with the way it’s going, it will continue to happen over and over again. And I don’t think we need that in the sport."

"Just from my personal experience, when you’re so far ahead, you’re 100 points ahead, you don’t really need to do a lot more development on your car, so you can start earlier on your next car.

It will be interesting to see if Max Verstappen reacts to Lewis Hamilton's clarification at any point this weekend.

