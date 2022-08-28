That's embarrassing; Max will overtake them on the first 20 laps"- Fans slam Mercedes for disastrous qualifying performance at Belgian GP

Mercedes had a disastrous performance in qualifying at the Belgian GP. Lewis Hamilton, the fastest driver in the team, was 1.8 secs slower than the pole position time.

After much anticipation and big claims, Mercedes were nowhere close to achieving the kind of result they had set out to. Understandably, fans were far from happy, and many of them took to social media to vent their frustration.

Here are some of the reactions:

"This is an embarrassment, crying for a regulation change to be 2 seconds behind"

hysenol @hysenol @MercedesAMGF1 @amgmotorsport This is an embarrassment, crying for a regulation change to be 2 seconds behind

"with max and leclerc taking penalties thats embarrasing"

"That's disappointing really disappointed"

"Thought you lot upgraded your car"

"Just end the season already. Focus on next year way before"

MatteooNelli @WiloDouzinhoo @MercedesAMGF1 @amgmotorsport Just end the season already. Focus on next year way before

"Max will overtake them on the first 20 laps"

Iván @ybvaaan @MercedesAMGF1 @amgmotorsport Max will overtake them on the first 20 laps 😂

"Thankfully everyone else taking penalties...Hopefully race pace will be MUCH better. I'd like to watch Lewis drag this silver barrow to a podium tomorrow."

Jay 🏁 @f1lmer @MercedesAMGF1



Hopefully race pace will be MUCH better.



@amgmotorsport Thankfully everyone else taking penalties...Hopefully race pace will be MUCH better. I'd like to watch Lewis drag this silver barrow to a podium tomorrow.

"When you put it like this 2 seconds down from P1 doesn’t look too bad"

𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @stanreport @MercedesAMGF1 @amgmotorsport When you put it like this 2 seconds down from P1 doesn't look too bad

"But what about the new floor rules? George told us Ferrari and Red Bull were cheating."

Daniel Fawcett @DanTheManF1 @MercedesAMGF1 @amgmotorsport But what about the new floor rules? George told us Ferrari and Red Bull were cheating.

"Solid positions to start from, still a lot lf work to do but we believe in you team, we got this!"

Ajla @StillWeSendIt @MercedesAMGF1 @amgmotorsport Solid positions to start from, still a lot lf work to do but we believe in you team💜 we got this!

Mercedes reflect on disappointing qualifying result

Mercedes were in a solemn mood after qualifying at the Belgian GP, with the team's CEO Toto Wolff terming the performance the worst in a decade. He said:

"That was a very disappointing qualifying result, no matter that penalties for other cars tomorrow will push us up the grid. Four weeks ago in Hungary, we were on pole, albeit with some slightly unusual circumstances that played in our favour; today, we were 1.8 seconds off pole position."

The Mercedes boss added that such kind of deficit is unacceptable. He said that the team struggled with high drag on the straights and couldn't provide balance to either driver:

"Nobody in the team thinks that kind of deficit is acceptable, and even now after 14 races, we don't understand how to consistently get performance out of this car. We seem to have high drag on the straights and haven't given either driver a balance this weekend to give them confidence."

Admitting that the team has a 'lot of work ahead', Wolff hoped that Mercedes would show better pace on race day, saying:

"Hopefully tomorrow we will have better race pace than we showed today, but we know that no matter our finishing positions, we have a lot of work ahead of us."

Lewis Hamilton will start the race in P4 while George Russell will start in P5. Considering the duo's lack of speed in qualifying, it remains to be seen how they perform on Sunday, especially with a few faster cars on the grid starting behind them.

