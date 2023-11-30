Max Verstappen is critical of the rise of street circuits in the calendar and has also urged that F1 should be more focused on the 'sport' aspect now.

The triple world champion is seemingly not a big fan of street circuits that now make up a large part of the F1 calendar. Verstappen's dislike for races like these can be confirmed by his statement regarding the Las Vegas GP being 99% for the show and 1% for the racing.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Max Verstappen revealed that he had a conversation with F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali regarding the rise of street circuits. The former feels that the cars do not belong on those circuits and it also suppresses the sporting aspect.

"In terms of circuits, for me real tracks are always more fun to drive," said Verstappen. "People can say what they want about street circuits. But at the end of the day, that’s not where a Formula One car belongs."

Max Verstappen added that the drivers should be open regarding their thoughts on the many street circuits that the sport is currently hosted on.

"I’ve told Stefano [Domenicali, F1 CEO]. I think it’s very important that drivers speak to them about keeping the real racing in. And that it’s not all about the outside show. We need to focus on the sport itself."

F1 has had a long history of racing on street circuits and many of them have been appreciated. Circuits like Monaco, Australia, Azerbaijan, etc. provide a greater challenge and racing action for the drivers (although Monaco has been debated, it has largely to do with the current size of the cars). With the new tracks that have been added, however, the racing aspect has been brought into question.

Max Verstappen has ample to do outside of F1

The Dutchman has won the world championship thrice and broke multiple records in the 2023 season. Although his current contract with Red Bull has secured him till the 2028 season, it has been speculated that he might not continue in the sport further.

Max Verstappen also admitted that there are a lot of things to do other than Formula 1 because the sport cannot become someone's entire life.

"There’s so many more things out there anyway. You know, it’s not only about Formula One in life. There will be a day where you wake up and maybe you’re like, ‘I want to do something else.’"

With the form that Verstappen has shown since the 2021 season, it is hard to think that he would retire from Formula 1 anytime soon. The next season will be yet another challenge for him and all the other drivers on the grid, but there is definitely a possibility of Red Bull further extending their domination.