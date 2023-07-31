"That's harassment": Watch Mercedes boss Toto Wolff get jokingly intruded by Christian Horner during an interview

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff cheekily called out Red Bull team principal Christian Horner during his interview after the 2023 F1 Belgian GP.

The Austrian was relatively satisfied but not entirely happy with the result that they got at the end of the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday as Lewis Hamilton finished P4 while George Russell came home in P6.

During his post-race interviews, he mentioned that the car just did not have the pace that they expected. It struggled with some issues which denied the seven-time world champion from fighting for the final podium position.

In one of his interviews, Horner pinched his Mercedes counterpart which distracted him from his answer and created a funny situation. Wolff responded:

"That's harassment."

Mercedes team boss analyzes their performance at Spa-Francorchamps

Toto Wolff stated that the car had some bouncing in it on the track which limited them from performing at the peak of their powers during the race.

As per F1.com, the Mercedes team boss said:

"We struggled with the car at points today and experienced some bouncing. That was the main limiting factor this weekend, so we’ve got some work to do to understand that more. We’ve got the shutdown coming up, but we will get our heads down this week, review the data, and see what we can do to make progress.

"Going into the summer break, I feel that we are on the right trajectory overall. There is so much hard work going on across the Team to upgrade the car and help us to make those important steps forward. I believe we are making progress and the direction we are going in is the right one. We will go away, recharge over the summer break and come back refreshed and re-energized."

Trackside Engineering Director Andrew Shovlin added:

"It was good to bring home a point for fastest lap, but we need to focus on bringing more performance. The first half of the season has been tough, and everyone in Brackley and Brixworth has been working incredibly hard. We’re looking forward to the break and will be back in Zandvoort ready to take on the final 10 races of the season."

It will be interesting to see how Mercedes approach the second half of the season as they are firmly positioned in second place.Tthey will have to make a decision whether they want to continue developing the W14 or move on and shift their focus to W15 for next season.