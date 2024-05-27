"I’m always gonna give my all" - Lewis Hamilton elaborates on his earlier claim that he'll never beat George Russell in qualifying in 2024

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton elaborated on his earlier claims of not being able to beat his teammate George Russell in qualifying for the rest of the season. It was a procession for everyone at the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday including the seven-time world champion as he finished P7 behind his teammate who was P5.

However, despite having fresher tires than Russell in the final phase of the race, he was unable to make any headway on Verstappen or his teammate and retained his qualifying position.

Speaking to the media in his post-race interview, Lewis Hamilton was once again asked about the qualifying deficit to George Russell and his previous comments of not being able to beat the young Brit over one lap. He said:

“Look, I’m always gonna give my all and that’s what I just try to do each weekend and for this team. And it’s really really positive to see the team bringing upgrades weekend in and weekend out. That’s all I’m gonna say on that.”

As per F1.com, while analyzing his P7 finish, the 39-year-old spoke about the 'encouraging' steps made by Mercedes in recent races to improve the overall performance, saying:

"There have been plenty of encouraging signs from our performance this weekend. The team has worked so hard to bring updates to the car and we’ve got more to come across the next few races.

"We have taken a step forward with the car and, if we can continue to make a few more, then we can hopefully get ourselves into the fight with the three teams ahead of us."

Lewis Hamilton refers to Monaco GP as 'non-eventful' due to lack of strategic options

Lewis Hamilton stated that the main race on Sunday was uneventful as the red flag on the opening lap took out any possibility of strategic options and allowed everyone to change tires and not make any further pitstops.

As quoted by the aforementioned source, the Mercedes driver said:

"The race today was non-eventful. Everyone was managing their pace after the red flag and ultimately, whatever tyre you were on, you could make it to the end."

However, the Brit is looking forward to gauging the W15's performance in Canada after a positive Monaco GP, adding:

"That took away our options of making forward progress which was frustrating. I’m looking forward to going to Canada and seeing what we can do there."

Lewis Hamilton added another six points to his points tally in the 2024 season, taking it to 42, while remaining in P8 in the Driver's Championship. He is a place behind his teammate George Russell, who has 54 points from the eight races and two Sprints thus far.