"That's why they are not leaving": Max Verstappen on Red Bull team dynamics involving Christian Horner and Helmut Marko

Max Verstappen recently gave his views on recent rumors of tension between Red Bull team boss Christian Horner and advisor Helmut Marko. The Dutchman is an integral part of the team and has his say in many things that go on within the team.

Sky Sports F1 asked Max Verstappen how the team would be affected if seniors like Helmut Marko left the team. The three-time world champion explained that he or any other key team member would not leave since it would greatly affect the team.

He further clarified that there have not been any discussions about changing roles or leaving the team simply because the current hierarchy structure Red Bull have is clearly working wonders.

"That's why they are not leaving. Everyone is staying in exactly the same role. That has never really been a discussion. It's very important when you are doing well, and the team are doing very well, that you keep those people that are very important to the success of the team. Everyone knows that," he said.

Later on, Max Verstappen confirmed that Red Bull have always been clear about maintaining the power structure in the team and not moving around personnel too frequently.

"From our side, it has always been super clear. I don't know why people outside the team were trying to doubt that. From our side, it's always been clear that it has to stay that way," he added.

It is safe to say that Helmut Marko will remain Red Bull's senior advisor for now, and most of the key team members will not change their positions until and unless the team are losing in F1 and need a major restructure.

Max Verstappen on when he could think of racing for Ferrari

It is clear that Max Verstappen is purely committed to Red Bull at the moment. The Dutchman has won three world championships with them and has a contract that ends in 2028.

However, while speaking to Sportweek, he praised the long and successful history of Ferrari and stated that there is a small chance that he could race for them after his current contract runs out. He said:

“It has an incredible history in this sport and is a great opponent to compete against. Future at Ferrari? When my current contract expires I will be 31 years old and I think I can still do well."

Of course, Max Verstappen's transfer to a new team would be mind-blowing for many in F1, since he has been under the Red Bull umbrella since the very beginning.