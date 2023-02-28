“That’s Lewis Hamilton” - Toto Wolff unfazed by 7x champion’s adventure activities and claims he is ‘good at everything’

While Lewis Hamilton has proven himself to be arguably the best driver F1 has seen, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff revealed that driving is just one of the Briton's many talents.

Wolff explained that Hamilton is good at everything he tries, something that is reflected in his winner’s mentality. Lewis Hamilton has broken multiple records in F1 with a whopping 103 Grand Prix wins and seven world championship titles to his name.

Describing Hamilton's many talents, Wolff said:

"I'm actually not afraid. You remember there was that kid in school that could do everything and was good at it? That is Lewis Hamilton. I think whatever you give him, whether it's a snowboard, a tennis ball, penguins, he's gonna be good at it. And that's why I'm never worried."

As reported by the Express, Wolff reflected on the pre-season testing in Bahrain and praised the seven-time world champion for returning to the track even better prepared than ever before. He said:

“I've been amazed, because he's been in the team now for 10 years. And every year he just comes back more mature, more professional, more understanding of what's good for him. He's in high spirits, and certainly super determined."

Describing the team's overall performance across the three-day session, the Mercedes boss added:

“We're not quite where we want to be but it's a good platform to start from. It's a much more beautiful world to be in when we're not bouncing but we do have some pace to pick up in a straight line.

"We have some things we need to work on, it's still not perfect and we're still not able to match the Red Bulls, or the Ferraris, currently. Who knows where we'll be next week, we'll just try to stay positive."

Lewis Hamilton reveals why he picked 44 as his car number

Since 2014, when drivers were first given the option to pick their own car number, Lewis Hamilton has raced with 44. He revealed that the number holds plenty of significance for him when it comes to representing the support of his family and fans worldwide.

Speaking to F1.com, the Mercedes driver said:

“That’s the number we raced with for many years, and then when I joined Formula 1, I had to be whatever the team asked me to be, and then further into my career they then decided to allow the drivers to choose their one number and that would be their number forever, and I went back to the number where it all started.

"It’s the number that my family recognised the most, it’s the number that has been loyal to me and to my fans.”

Lewis Hamilton finished the 2022 F1 season sixth in the drivers' championship standings.

