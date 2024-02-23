Red Bull Chief Technical Officer Adrian Newey's wife Amanda hilariously reacted after a picture of him checking the damaged floor of Sergio Perez's car came to the surface.

The Mexican driver was the latest one to bring in the red flag in the pre-season testing on Day 3 after he ran over the same manhole cover as Charles Leclerc on Turn 11 of the Sakhir International Circuit.

The loose drain cover caused damage to the RB20 of Perez and caused a significant delay in the morning session on the final day of the pre-season test. Red Bull Chief Technical Officer Adrian Newey, who has been hands-on in the last three days, went to check the damage on the floor himself.

In a picture circulating on social media, Newey could be seen making a rather unusual face after checking the damage.

Following that, his wife Amanda pulled no punches and hilariously trolled her husband by claiming:

"That's how he looks when he wakes up."

While speaking with Auto und Motor Sport, Adrian Newey spoke about the reason behind the frequent loose drain covers, saying:

"The cars are too big and too heavy. That's why this keeps happening."

Red Bull driver analyzes the RB20 after pre-season testing

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez claimed that the RB20 was a 'step in the right direction' after he concluded his pre-season testing on Day 2.

As per F1.com, the Mexican driver said:

"Generally speaking, it’s definitely a step forward in the right direction with the car. It’s obviously a very tricky track, with the morning to the afternoon, dialing in some set-up, and getting to understand some set-up compound."

"It’s very tricky because the track is changing pretty much every outing, so you have to base everything pretty much on your feelings."

The Red Bull driver also spoke about the field potentially being closer than the previous season and added:

"I believe that things are a lot closer than we are thinking, definitely. I don’t really think that we’ve had much of a look [at our rivals] in that regard. At the moment we’re basically focused on our job, we’ve been so busy with our program."

"I think tomorrow, there will be a bit more of an idea, but I think we will find out next Sunday [following the Bahrain Grand Prix]."