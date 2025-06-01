"That's your opinion": Max Verstappen involved in tense moment with the Sky Sports reporter

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen was involved in a tense moment with Sky Sports reporter Rachel Brookes after the 2025 Spanish GP. The Dutch driver was given a 10-second post-race penalty for his controversial clash with Mercedes driver George Russell in the final few laps of the race.

After making his fourth pit stop and putting on the hard tires, the 27-year-old was sitting duck when Charles Leclerc and Russell attacked him but he managed to hold off position from the latter.

But he was left fuming after Red Bull instructed him to give his P4 to the British driver as the team believed that he would get penalized for his wheel-to-wheel battle against the three-time F1 race winner. Verstappen was not pleased and seemingly rammed into the side of Russell's car to express his frustrations a couple of laps later.

In the media pen, he was asked by Brookes if his 'deliberate' move on Russell would take some shine away from his brilliance on the track, to which Verstappen replied:

“Is it? Okay well, that’s your opinion.”

Max Verstappen had earlier refused to comment on the incident in the interaction:

"I prefer to speak about the race rather than one single moment."

Max Verstappen came home with just one point to his name and was given two penalty points for his antics on his FIA Super Licence.

Max Verstappen gives a cold reply on his title aspirations after Spain

Max Verstappen also stated that Red Bull, as a team, was "too slow" to compete for the driver's championship alongside the McLaren duo of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

When he was asked about his title chances by Sky Sports' Rachel Brookes, he said:

"If there are any. I think we are way too slow to fight for the title. That was clear again today. We tried to do a three-stop and that was quite good but we also needed it because we had quite a bit of degradation on the tires.

"Unfortunately, the Safety Car came out at the end and we ran out of tyres to use and the hard tyre was not the right tire. When you only have six laps to go, everyone can go flat out and you are severely grip-limited on the hard."

Post the Spanish GP, Verstappen is 49 points behind Piastri and 39 points behind Norris in the driver's standings.

