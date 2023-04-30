"That’s a poor loser": Max Verstappen faces scathing remarks from former British F1 racer

Max Verstappen was branded a 'poor loser' after the Red Bull driver's utter dismissal of the sprint format. For the 2023 F1 Azerbaijan GP, a new sprint format was introduced where Saturday was isolated for the sprint race. First, instead of a free practice session on Saturday, there was a sprint qualifying and then later in the day, a sprint race.

The entire format has had mixed reviews so far, with the increased action in both of the qualifying sessions drawing praise. However, when it came to the race, it was a bit underwhelming.

Max Verstappen has always been a critic of changing the sport too much and bringing artificial action. After a somewhat eventful start (including contact with George Russell) that cost him a chance to fight for the win, the Red Bull driver was not impressed with the sprint format and admitted that he would rather have the whole thing scrapped.

Damon Hill was seemingly left unimpressed as he termed Max Verstappen a "sore loser". In what was a sarcastic remark, the former world champion said:

“We should just give Max Verstappen the championship and just not bother with anything else. Sorry, that’s just sulking. That’s a poor loser. Sorry. It’s fair for everyone, it’s the same competition. He should be basically thinking about tomorrow, thinking about the championship, and putting it behind him.”

What had Max Verstappen said about the sprint weekend format?

Verstappen claimed that he wasn't too impressed with the sprint weekend and talked about how artificial drama was not something he was a fan of. He said:

“Just scrap the whole thing. I think it’s just important to go back to what we have, and make sure that every team can fight for a win. That’s what we have to try and aim for and [not] try to implement all this kind of artificial excitement. I would say I got bored through today’s qualifying, to be honest."

He added:

“I like to have one particular qualifying where you just put everything in it, and that was yesterday, which I of course enjoy and then they have to do it again today. I’m like, ‘My god, another qualifying?’ I just don’t really enjoy that.”

There are going to be six sprint weekends this season and it remains to be seen if the FIA/F1 heeds what the Red Bull driver has to say about the sport.

