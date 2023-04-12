“That’s probably unreachable because...”: Fernando Alonso claims Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher’s championship record out of reach

Fernando Alonso recently admitted that equalling Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher's record of seven titles might be out of his grasp. While Alonso wishes to match the record held by the two drivers, he concedes that it is unlikely he will do so.

Alonso, 41, is the oldest driver on the grid and also holds the record for the most starts in F1 having started in 358 races. The Spaniard is enjoying a late-career resurgence. However, he accepts that the chance to equal Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher's record has certainly passed him by.

The Aston Martin driver spoke about his goals in an interview with a sponsor, where he said:

"At the moment that’s probably unreachable because seven of Michael and seven of Hamilton are out of the possibility. But that will be the aim ultimately."

While the 41-year-old accepts his odds, he is still hungry for wins and championships. Speaking about his career and mindset, he added:

"When you race for many years, obviously you start breaking records. But I think the only thing that matters is to win and to break the record of championships."

Fernando Alonso, a two-time champion in 2005

Fernando Alonso was on track to break Michael Schumacher's record early in his career after winning his first two championships in 2005 and 2006. The Spaniard put an end to Schumacher's dominance, becoming the youngest champion at 24 years old at the time. By 25 he was a two-time champion.

The Spaniard reached the final race of the next six seasons with the chance of clinching his third title on three occasions, but he missed out each time. When Lewis Hamilton switched to Mercedes and Alonso to McLaren, it was the former who went on a rampage to equal Schumacher's record.

Alonso also revealed that he has been in F1 for longer than he initially expected. He said:

"When I started in Formula 1, my idea was to be [here] for seven or eight years. Then I won the two championships and I thought, I will race maybe one or two more years, and then I will stop. So that was my idea."

22 years after making his F1 debut, Alonso is still hungry for more.

Former F1 champion claims Lewis Hamilton losing his 'instinctive and unconscious speed'

Damon Hill recently admitted that Lewis Hamilton might be losing his raw pace as the latter edges towards the end of his career. According to Hill, Hamilton (now 38 years old) has lost his one-lap speed due to his age.

The 1996 World Champion added that it was natural for drivers to lose their competitive edge as they reach this stage of their career. Comparing Hamilton to his younger teammate George Russell, Hill said on the F1 Nation podcast:

"George is super quick and is revelling in the early part of his career. I don't know if Lewis has acknowledged that he can't match that. I'm sure he will do, eventually. It's possible that the instinctive, unconscious speed has started to leave him."

While Lewis Hamilton has not beaten Russell in qualifying, he seems to have the edge over his teammate on Sundays.

Poll : 0 votes