“That’s a special child”: Fans react as Mercedes highlight Kimi Antonelli’s continued F1 growth

Kimi Antonelli made his F1 debut this year, taking the seat beside George Russell in the Mercedes team and filling in the spot left by Lewis Hamilton. Over the four Grand Prix races this season, the rookie driver has managed to bring home points at every race, except this past weekend's Bahrain GP, where he crossed the finish line in 11th place. Furthermore, since his first qualifying session at the Australian Grand Prix, the Italian driver has steadily been putting in better and better performances, starting closer to the front every time.

Ad

Mercedes took to their X account to share their driver's qualifying performances over the first four races of the season. He secured a P16 in Australia, P8 in China, P6 in Japan, and even though he qualified for P4 in Bahrain, he and his teammate were handed a single-place grid penalty for entering the fast lane of the pit lane before a session restart time was confirmed.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Taking to the reply section of the post, fans of Kimi Antonelli shared their opinions on the strong performances put in by the 18-year-old driver, commenting on the remarkable talent he possesses.

"That's a special child," they wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"This kid will win a championship within the next 5 years🤞🏾," a fan wrote.

"Kimi cooking something special this season 🔥🧱," another said.

A few fans pointed out the trajectory the Mercedes driver is on, hoping to see him on the front row soon.

"Front row! Forza, Kimi! 👏🚀 A magic lap and he gets the pole position!" they wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

After his P16 start in Australia, Kimi Antonelli crossed the line to take fourth place. He also converted his P8 start in China into a P6 finish and held his starting position in Japan to cross the line sixth again.

Kimi Antonelli reveals he is feeling "more comfortable" with the Mercedes car

Kimi Antonelli on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on April 13, 2025 - Source: Getty

After the end of the Bahrain race saw Kimi Antonelli in P11, it has not deterred his spirit as the grid heads to Saudi Arabia for the next Grand Prix. Antonelli explained that the pace of the Mercedes car is constantly improving, along with his comfort in the vehicle, which is allowing him to achieve better qualifying results every weekend, along with points finishes.

Ad

“The pace is improving especially qualifying. Also, the racing on track is getting much, much better. I’m getting more comfortable with making overtakes and driving around other cars so that is for sure a positive. I will try in Jeddah to do an even better qualifying and do a good race from there,” he said [via F1].

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix takes place this weekend, from April 18th to 20th, at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Koyal Siddharth Koyal is an F1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with a background in Cinema & Media Studies. His academic journey, centered on crafting analytical essays and in-depth critiques, honed his writing skills and solidified his love for storytelling. Combining his expertise in writing with a lifelong passion for Formula 1, Siddharth brings insightful and engaging content to readers, blending analytical precision with a fan’s enthusiasm.



With four years of professional experience, Siddharth has worked in diverse roles, including as a Telephone Interviewer at York University and a Wholesale Trade Manager at Brands By Bravo. These experiences sharpened his skills in communication, research, and management, which he now leverages to craft compelling narratives about the world of motorsports.



Siddharth stays up-to-date on the latest developments in motorsports by following credible news sources, team press releases, and motorsport governing bodies. He also engages actively with the vibrant F1 community on platforms like Twitter, where drivers, teams, and fans drive dynamic conversations. A fan of Nico Hulkenberg, he draws inspiration from the driver's resilience and dependability, traits he seeks to emulate in his work.



Outside of writing, Siddharth is an avid film and TV enthusiast and enjoys playing video games. At Sportskeeda, he aims to be a trusted source for readers, delivering accurate and thought-provoking content about the ever-evolving world of motorsports. Know More