“That’s a special child”: Fans react as Mercedes highlight Kimi Antonelli’s continued F1 growth

Kimi Antonelli made his F1 debut this year, taking the seat beside George Russell in the Mercedes team and filling in the spot left by Lewis Hamilton. Over the four Grand Prix races this season, the rookie driver has managed to bring home points at every race, except this past weekend's Bahrain GP, where he crossed the finish line in 11th place. Furthermore, since his first qualifying session at the Australian Grand Prix, the Italian driver has steadily been putting in better and better performances, starting closer to the front every time.
Mercedes took to their X account to share their driver's qualifying performances over the first four races of the season. He secured a P16 in Australia, P8 in China, P6 in Japan, and even though he qualified for P4 in Bahrain, he and his teammate were handed a single-place grid penalty for entering the fast lane of the pit lane before a session restart time was confirmed.
Taking to the reply section of the post, fans of Kimi Antonelli shared their opinions on the strong performances put in by the 18-year-old driver, commenting on the remarkable talent he possesses.
"That's a special child," they wrote.
"This kid will win a championship within the next 5 years🤞🏾," a fan wrote.
"Kimi cooking something special this season 🔥🧱," another said.
A few fans pointed out the trajectory the Mercedes driver is on, hoping to see him on the front row soon.
"Front row! Forza, Kimi! 👏🚀 A magic lap and he gets the pole position!" they wrote.
"P2 next? 🙌," a fan commented.
"Front row next," another replied.
After his P16 start in Australia, Kimi Antonelli crossed the line to take fourth place. He also converted his P8 start in China into a P6 finish and held his starting position in Japan to cross the line sixth again.
Kimi Antonelli reveals he is feeling "more comfortable" with the Mercedes car
After the end of the Bahrain race saw Kimi Antonelli in P11, it has not deterred his spirit as the grid heads to Saudi Arabia for the next Grand Prix. Antonelli explained that the pace of the Mercedes car is constantly improving, along with his comfort in the vehicle, which is allowing him to achieve better qualifying results every weekend, along with points finishes.
“The pace is improving especially qualifying. Also, the racing on track is getting much, much better. I’m getting more comfortable with making overtakes and driving around other cars so that is for sure a positive. I will try in Jeddah to do an even better qualifying and do a good race from there,” he said [via F1].
The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix takes place this weekend, from April 18th to 20th, at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.