"That all takes energy from you": Max Verstappen's prospects of early retirement decoded by F1 pundit

F1 pundit Mark Hughes recently discussed why he believes Max Verstappen could retire from the sport earlier than expected. On several occasions, the Dutchman has clearly stated that he could leave the single-seater racing series if he does not enjoy it anymore.

Speaking on The Race podcast, Hughes went into the details of the three-time world champion's stance on his career. He claimed that Max Verstappen will keep racing as long as the satisfaction of winning is greater than the frustration of all the peripheral duties like media interviews, promotional content, etc.

"He will go on as long as the satisfaction is greater than the frustration, and frustration is all around...the stuff that drivers are usually frustrated by, which is the corporate stuff, the media stuff, all the peripheral things. I mean, you can see that it frustrates him sometimes, and you see when he gets asked a stupid question, how he has to sort of compose himself first before answering it. You can see he is pulling himself back from being dismissive," he said.

Expand Tweet

Hughes feels that most of the off-track duties of drivers take energy from them. Hence, if Verstappen's balance of satisfaction with racing and frustration of off-track duties tips, that is when he could retire.

"That all just takes energy from you, and over the years it will be that it will take the energy from you enough that you might think, 'I want to stop now'. It's just that equation," he explained.

Max Verstappen on F1 going towards greener means of racing

In a recent interview with German publication Blick, Max Verstappen spoke about how F1 is trying to find more environment-friendly means to race. The Red Bull star said that while gas will no longer be used in the sport and that it will be greener in the long run, he will no longer be around to witness it.

"The gas will probably be gone. But our sport is already becoming greener and more sustainable. Only one thing is certain: Max Verstappen will no longer be there!" he said.

Expand Tweet