"That is when things get serious" - Lewis Hamilton and George Russell's rivalry envisioned to turn fiery on one condition

Former F1 champion Damon Hill claims Lewis Hamilton and George Russell's rivalry might turn fiery should their team provide them with a car capable of fighting for the title.

Russell managed to outperform Hamilton in his debut season with Mercedes, proving his place at Mercedes.

Russell scored Mercedes' only win of 2022 - in Sao Paulo - after the team failed to properly grasp the 2022 aerodynamic regulations. As a result, the eight-time constructors' champions weren't in championship contention last year, leading to a cordial relationship between the two Silver Arrows drivers.

However, 1996 F1 world champion Damon Hill reckons the two drivers will get their elbows out in the times to come if Mercedes are able to provide them with a good enough platform.

Speaking about Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, Damon Hill said:

“Last season they neatly avoided any run-ins by virtue of being in the trenches together. But if they have a winning car, that is when things get serious. George is as mild-mannered and respectful as they come, but when the prize is so big, when it is that thing you have been working towards your entire life, elbows inevitably get sharper."

"If I was forced to back one of them, I’d probably plump for Lewis on the basis of his greater experience and the fact he appears to have his mojo back, especially if he sniffs a victory. He looks and sounds in great shape."

George Russell claimed he can't beat Lewis Hamilton in every single session

George Russell surpassed Lewis Hamilton's performance in 2022; however, he acknowledged that it would be challenging to achieve the same feat consistently each season due to Hamilton's extensive experience and accomplishments in the sport.

Russell told the Race:

"I'm not going to beat him every single session, every qualifying, every race. That's just absolutely not going to happen. But having a year like we've had this year, is almost equivalent to maybe what the 95/5 split was for me previously."

George Russell recognizes that expecting to defeat the seven-time world champion every race weekend will only result in disappointment for him in the future. He continued:

"I never doubted myself. I always believed in myself. But if you go with the mindset, 'I'm going to beat Lewis Hamilton 95 percent of the time,' you're going to come away disappointed."

Nonetheless, George Russell believes that he may still outperform his teammate by a narrow margin in the future. After defeating Lewis Hamilton with equal machinery, Russell has joined the elite ranks. With Mercedes expected to contend for the championship in 2023, it remains to be seen if the former Williams driver can replicate his exceptional performances from the previous year.

